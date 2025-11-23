Jeremiyah Love Defies Marcus Freeman’s Guidance for Clinching Heisman Campaign

Notre Dame’s Week 13 game against Syracuse was a 70-7 bloodbath. The Irish put that much on board without their passing offense. However, Jeremiyah Love’s Heisman campaign continued with 171 rushing yards on eight carries, including three touchdowns. The running back’s third TD came on a 68-yard run, and it had him hitting the Heisman pose with teammate Eli Raridon. After the game, Marcus Freeman was asked if he approved the celebration.

“You put me on the spot. I always say celebrate with your teammates. You can never end up on the Heisman if you see, maybe you will. But if you celebrate with your teammates…,” said Marcus Freeman.

However, Freeman cut short his advice and finally touted Love for the Heisman trophy. “You know what? He’s earned the right to do that. All right. I don’t like the one from the other one you’re referring to (Eli Raridon). But he’s earned the right. He’s earned the right to do that. So, I’ll let that one go.”

Jeremiyah Love has a solid case for that Heisman trophy. He has already accumulated 1,306 rushing yards this season and 274 receiving yards. Not to mention, major analysts also back the St. Louis, Missouri, native.

The Athletic recently conducted a Heisman straw poll, in which major analysts gave Love the highest poll position for a running back. He became the first non-QB to surge into the top three since October 14th. Not just that, but the Notre Dame RB also appeared on 13 of the 26 ballots after the Pitt game. Never mind the two first-place votes he had gotten. However, after his Syracuse performance, Love should climb the list even further.

After Jeremiyah’s incredible 171-yard performance against Syracuse, the RB has taken a steep climb in his Heisman odds. Before the Syracuse game, Love was listed as 18-1 (+1800) to win the trophy. But when the Syracuse game ended, the odds became even more favorable. The Fighting Irish RB is now 5.5-1 (+550) to win the trophy. It currently offers the third-best odds for any player and is likely to surge even higher in the next game. Love’s performances in the season do merit all of it.

Jeremiyah Love details his mindset behind hitting the iconic Heisman pose

Before hitting that iconic pose on his third touchdown, Jeremiyah Love’s performance was still top-notch. The Fighting Irish RB could have done the same when he ran for his team’s first touchdown, for 45 yards. Moreover, his second touchdown, on Notre Dame’s 59-yard drive in the second quarter, was incredible in its own right. In the post-Syracuse game presser, the RB was asked why he chose the third TD to strike that pose. Love’s response was simple.

“I feel like that play was worthy of it. The previous two touchdowns, I didn’t feel like they were good enough for that celebration. But I had already said in my mind I was going to do it. Having to break a long one, and what better way to celebrate than breaking off for a long one and hitting a little Heisman pose? But it was predetermined,” said Jeremiyah Love. Notably, this is also not the first time that Love has struck up that Heisman pose.

When Notre Dame hosted Boston College on November 1, the 44,500-strong crowd at Alumni Stadium also got to see that Heisman pose from Love. The RB broke free of the defense and ran for an unprecedented 94 yards, hitting the pose. It surely suits Love, but RBs haven’t won the trophy in 10 years. So, it would take something special from Love to finally win it this year. Love probably knows it, too.

Last year, despite Ashton Jeanty rushing for 2,497 yards, he wasn’t given the Heisman. Travis Hunter deserved it given his two-way talent. This year, though, there aren’t many two-way stars who could threaten Love’s case for the Heisman. The next step? Notre Dame has Stanford left on its schedule, and given its CFP standing, a playoff qualification is on the cards. A few more exceptional performances from Jeremiyah in the postseason would almost make him a done deal for the trophy.