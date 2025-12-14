Jeremiyah Love Gives Marcus Freeman One Clear Factor to Consider With $30M NFL Job in Play

With a $30 million NFL job on the table, Marcus Freeman’s future seems like a simple money move. But Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love points out how trust and leadership outweigh the money factor. From earning full buy-in from players to uniting the locker room, Freeman’s ability to connect has defined his success which can shape his next move.

“Yeah, my coach forgot I have all the trust in him and his ability to lead a team, and also his ability to connect with the players,” Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love said to New York media. “I feel like a few weeks ago, I was doing the NFL level. He was still connecting with the players, but it’s a little bit different. Those are grown men who have families. They’re not college students or anything like that. So he would definitely still connect with them very well.”

Taking over for a championship-winning coach, Brian Kelly, wasn’t that easy for Freeman. But his mindset and strong connection with the players made it a smooth transition. He stayed grounded despite holding one of the biggest jobs in college football, reminding himself daily how not to let the title change who he is. His mindset was clear: “Be a teammate who puts other people first.” That’s exactly why the Giants are offering $30 million to him.

His connection with players sharing his value background and mindset did wonders for the team. Under him, his team played as one unit. His leadership even reshaped Notre Dame’s recruiting and staff culture. As Freeman used to be personally involved, saying he wants to be “the lead recruiter” on every prospect. That vision kept many assistants close to him instead of following Kelly to LSU.

Marcus Freeman installs the “Next Man In” mentality in his team, which means if one player gets hurt or cannot play, the next one steps in and does his job. Last year, Notre Dame dealt with so many injuries, like Charles Jagusah, Cooper Flanagan, Benjamin Morrison, Rylie Mills, and Anthonio Knapp, but still the team went to the national championship game.

Even in the Orange Bowl, when quarterback Steve Angeli replaced Riley Leonard after he suffered an injury in the first half, Freeman trusted him with the game rather than playing it safe.

Well, the constant interest makes sense, as Marcus Freeman has compiled a 43-12 overall record with Notre Dame in four years, winning more than 78 percent of his games. He led them to a No. 2 national ranking and a national championship appearance last season. Even this year, they finished 10-2, positioned to get a playoff berth before getting snubbed by the committee to push Miami in.

But lurking away, Marcus Freeman won’t be that straight. As Notre Dame’s athletic director, Pete Bevacqua is ready to do whatever it takes to keep him close to South Bend.

“I would never say we wouldn’t match anything when it comes to Marcus,” Bevacqua said. “I make sure that he knows that he will be where he deserves to be, and that is at the top, top, top tier of college football coaches when it comes to compensation every year. I view his contract, although a multiyear contract, as a living, breathing document that we will revise every year as need be to make sure he’s where he deserves to be.”

But despite that why Freeman fits the bill well?

Why Giants are pushing for Marcus Freeman this hard?

After facing a 2-11 season under Brian Daboll, the New York Giants are looking for the next man up. And Freeman looks like a perfect fit with his ability to connect with players and ties with former Notre Dame players. As Irish former wide receiver and Giants Beaux Collins makes a strong case for him.

“He really feels like he’s one of the guys in the locker room,” Collins said. “He doesn’t try to do too much and be younger than he is, but he still has a lot of youth to him, and that shows and goes on display every time he’s around the team.”

But for now, the Giants need more than a player-friendly coach; they need a man who can shape their defense after recent losing seasons. And knowing Marcus Freeman’s defensive background and his ability to develop defensive players like cornerback Leonard Moore, who received the highest defense grade from PFF (92.6), makes him a perfect fit.

He has also developed players as Cincinnati’s defensive coordinator, like Sauce Gardner and Coby Bryant. Now, it will be interesting to see if Freeman makes this move after all!