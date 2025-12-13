Jeremiyah Love Makes ‘Sad’ Announcement on His Future as Marcus Freeman Clears Feelings on National Television

Jeremiyah Love walked into Midtown Manhattan on Friday as a finalist and made history. The Notre Dame junior RB was officially announced as the 2025 Doak Walker Award winner during a media availability. Asked about his star’s achievement, head coach Marcus Freeman made his pride clear on national TV, then added a line that sharpened the conversation.

“I’m just so proud of him, the football player he’s developed into but more importantly the man he’s become,” Marcus Freeman said on the ESPN tribute show on December 12.

Jeremiyah Love became Notre Dame’s first-ever Doak Walker Award winner and only the second finalist in program history, joining Reggie Brooks in 1992. He is also a national finalist for the Heisman Trophy, the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, the Maxwell Award, and the 2025 Disney Spirit Award. So, Freeman’s next lines would’ve been most coaches’ thought process too.

“Now I got to convince him to come back for one more year,” he said.



In what is widely viewed as his potential final season in South Bend, Jeremiyah Love rushed 199 times for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns. He added 27 receptions for 280 yards and three more scores, finishing with 21 total touchdowns. His 6.9 yards per carry stood out even more when paired with context. Among six FBS players who eclipsed 1,300 rushing yards this season, he was the only one to do it while sharing significant volume with another 600-yard rusher.

The national rankings underline how complete his season was. Jeremiyah Love finished the regular season ranked second nationally in scoring (10.5 points per game), second in total points (126), second in total touchdowns (21), third in rushing touchdowns (18), fourth in rushing yards (1,372), fifth in rushing yards per game (114.3), fifth in yards per carry (6.89), and fifth in all-purpose yards (137.67). He was the only player in the country to rank top-three in scoring, total touchdowns, and yards from scrimmage. That is production that translates cleanly to Sundays.

Logic says Jeremiyah Love is a first-round NFL Draft pick in 2026 and should turn pro. But subtle cues have complicated that assumption. While speaking to the press ahead of the ceremony, he referenced getting “right back to work” and preparing for “the next season,” comments captured by The South Bend Tribune’s Mike Berardino. Combined with Marcus Freeman’s public pitch, it means everything. And yet, the 20-year-old did not sound like a player ready to announce his departure.

Will Jeremiyah Love remain at Notre Dame in 2026?

Asked about the possibility of moving on, Jeremiyah Love’s answer was emotional.

“It’s sad, man,” he said. “I love Notre Dame so much. Just thinking about it potentially being my last time having a gold helmet on, I mean, it’s sad… I got to keep it moving and go and get prepared for the next opportunity.”

Still, the context of Notre Dame’s postseason decision adds another layer. The Irish declined an invitation to face BYU in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, a matchup between the first two teams left out of the CFP. They were ranked No. 10 before the final bracket reveal, then dropped to No. 11 in favor of Miami, a decision the committee attributed to head-to-head results. In a statement released by the school, Notre Dame addressed its supporters and outlined its expectations moving forward.

“We appreciate all the support from our families and fans, and we’re hoping to bring the 12th national title to South Bend in 2026,” the statement read.

AD Pete Bevacqua later accused the ACC of doing “permanent damage” to its relationship with Notre Dame during a media push for Miami.

Jeremiyah Love called the decision to skip a bowl game a “team decision,” admitting the Irish left their fate in the hands of the committee. He acknowledged that the roster would not have reflected the same group that played all season.

“Ultimately came down to us wanting to give the best representation of our 2025 football team,” he said.

The message was unity, but also unfinished business. Whether Jeremiyah Love is part of that remains unanswered. But his tone, Marcus Freeman’s words and Notre Dame’s stance point to one thing. This story is not finished yet.