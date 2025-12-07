Jeremiyah Love’s Father Hints Son Could Forego NFL to Make Notre Dame Return

Notre Dame is out of the playoffs, and the concerns regarding Jeremiyah Love’s future kept growing. While the Irish RB is expected to enter the 2026 NFL draft after this season, Jeremiyah Love’s dad dropped a huge hint that he might return to the 2026 season instead of going to the NFL.

After seeing the Fighting Irish not making it into the 12-team playoff seeding, Jeremiyah Love’s father, Jason Love, shared a picture of his son writing, “So Proud of you son, what a hell of a ride! The Greatest Of All Time, in my opinion of course!”

A fan commented on his post, “pay this man whatever he asks, i sure him through the roof and let him be part of the 2026 revenge tour starts it starts now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The RB’s father didn’t hold back, responding to the fan’s comment, writing, “Hmmmm, Anything’s Possible!!!!!!”

(This is a developing story…)