Jeremiyah Love Says He’s Not a Strictly Football Player in his pitch to 32 NFL Teams

It might be hard to find someone more chill than Jeremiyah Love right now. While most NFL prospects walk into draft season self-branding themselves, the former Notre Dame RB just shrugs it off. It’s not that he doesn’t have the resume but he refuses to hype it up. And somehow, his response might be one of the most convincing pitches in the entire 2026 class.

“I’m a pretty simple guy,” Jeremiyah Love said, making his pitch to his future NFL team. “You draft me, I’m not doing too much of nothing other than football. Outside of football, I’ll go out here and there. But I’m the type of guy, my perfect day after a game, go home, play video games, talk to whoever I wanna talk to, and watch anime. So I’m a simple guy, you’re gonna get strictly a football player with me, which is what you want, it’s gonna be my job. So I’m gonna take it very seriously, and I’m gonna give you my all, and I’m not gonna cause you no type of trouble.”

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There’s no reason not to believe him. Jeremiyah Love is widely expected to be the first RB off the board in April’s draft in Pittsburgh. He didn’t need to hype himself up because his production at the NFL Combine did. He clocked a 4.36 in the 40-yard dash, second-fastest among all RBs. Even then, he wasn’t handing himself any praises as he revealed he was slightly disappointed because he wanted a 4.2.

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This is the kind of internal standard that Jeremiyah Love has for himself and NFL teams who draft him would get the full benefit of it. And even better, speed is just one of the many upsides of the 6’0, 212-pound 20-year-old draft prospect.

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Speed is a complementary trait for this sprinter who’s violent through contact and efficient in space. Jeremiyah Love dominated college football leading the nation in yards per carry at 6.9. Among 69 FBS RBs with at least 150 carries, he posted a jaw-dropping 93.1 offensive grade. That’s why he walked away from the 2025 season not just as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy and the Maxwell Award, but as the winner of the Doak Walker Award and a unanimous All-American. Still, there was no ego.

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“I’m just being myself,” he said when asked about the pressure of being a projected first-round pick. “And people see that as me being a projected top-10 pick, a projected first-round pick. It really doesn’t matter to me. I’m going out there and be myself. No matter where I go, no matter where my name’s called, I’m gonna be Jeremiyah Love.”

That disconnect is the story as while most prospects are trying to convince teams they’re locked in, Jeremiyah Love is showing them what it looks like. And this mindset goes back long before he was starring in college football.

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Jeremiyah Love says people thought he was weird

Long before he was breaking tackles on Saturdays, Jeremiyah Love was someone people didn’t quite understand.

“People thought that I was weird,” he admitted on ESPN in 2025. “I didn’t really have friends. I didn’t like to talk to people. I liked to play by myself. I just preferred it this way.”

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If you think about it, that kind of isolation could’ve gone sideways when it comes to a sport where reputation is built on crowds, hype, and social media. Instead, it became his superpower as Jeremiyah Love was literally building his own world.

Alongside his father, Jason, and a group of developers, he helped create an anime-inspired game called Jeremonstar, the first sports anime comic. Love himself was the central figure. That level of focus showed up on the field as he piled up 2,882 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns in 41 games. He also added another 594 receiving yards and six scores through the air. He was the whole package.

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Still, while others obsess with projection, polish, and personality, Jeremiyah Love is betting on simplicity and consistency devoid of drama or distractions. And in a draft class full of noise, that might be the loudest statement of all.