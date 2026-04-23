Jeremiyah Love Thrilled Over Potential Pairing with $37M NFL QB, Says He’d Take Pressure Off Him

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“Washington was great. I got to meet some great guys, talk to some great coaches, and a great owner,” Love said on News 4 Sports. “I’d be blessed to go there. I feel like me and Jayden Daniels would be a very good duo.”

Jeremiyah Love did not talk about Washington as if it were just another visit to the program. He specifically mentioned the $37.75 million rookie Jayden Daniels, which is the most compelling line in this situation because it connects his interest to an actual on-field fit.

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The Commanders’ running back room is not looking good either. They added Rachaad White and Jerome Ford this offseason, but they aren’t viewed as game-changers for the team. Love, on the other hand, has been touted to make a massive impact, which he showed at Notre Dame.

Jeremiyah Love proved that he can fit into the RB role in Washington effectively in more than one way. He caught 28 passes in 2024 and 27 more in 2025. Love is strong, has speed, and stands 6 feet tall and weighs 202 pounds. He even ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash, the same as Jahmyr Gibbs. Like Gibbs, he also showed he can catch passes well, especially during his workout at the combine, which makes life easier for QBs. That is the clearest proof that he can give Jayden Daniels easier touches and take some pressure off him.

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Even though Washington may need a wide receiver more, Love could still help a lot in the passing game. Last season, the Commanders were one of the worst teams when it came to catches taken by running backs, with only 42 receptions. Love could improve that area and make the offense more balanced.

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You can also look at what happened with the Eagles. They already had a good running game, but when they added Saquon Barkley in 2024, he rushed for over 2,000 yards and helped take the team to the Super Bowl. In the same way, Love and Jayden Daniels could become a strong duo, similar to Jalen Hurts and Barkley, and make Washington’s offense much better. However, they are not the only team that might be interested in Jeremiyah Love.

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Another major NFL team is interested in Jeremiyah Love

The Arizona Cardinals have been linked strongly with Jeremiyah Love as the 2026 NFL Draft gets closer. The team is seriously considering him as one of their top options. However, they have a big decision to make. They can either pick Love at their current spot or trade down to a later pick and get more value. NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah even suggested that the Cardinals might trade down with the Saints, but that depends on how the draft plays out.

Love would make an immediate impact if he joined the Cardinals. The team already has running backs like James Conner, along with Tyler Allgeier and Trey Benson. So, it’s not like they badly need another running back. But the team needs playmakers to step in the future, and because of that, Love becomes a strong option, even if the position is already fairly covered.

However, Love is also linked with other teams like the Titans and Giants, so there are many possible places he could go. If Arizona gets a really good trade offer, it might move down in the draft and let another team pick him. For now, it’s just a waiting game to see which team finally drafts him.