Jeremiyah Love Makes Surprising Confession to 95K Notre Dame Fans on Wednesday

Marcus Freeman had Notre Dame locked in last season. Their championship title run might have fallen short, but they captivated fans with their resilience. However, apart from the praise for Marcus Freeman, there was another name that stood out the entire season. The man who casually registered 1,125 yards and 17 rushing touchdowns and became one of the most beloved running backs for the Irish fans. Jeremiyah Love wasn’t just a player; he was a sensation. The same effect has led to his involvement in a surprising confession to his Irish admirers.

Jeremiyah Love was the crowd favourite throughout the season, turning heads with a string of iconic moments. For instance, following his incredible 98-yard touchdown against Indian in the CFP first round, the crowd went into a frenzy, and people quickly labeled him the “BAD MAN.” The name was given since he played despite injury and flu-like symptoms, and showed unworldly performances despite that. But this wasn’t all.

His performances weren’t just racking up yards and touchdowns, but the guy played with a style like he was showcasing his skills in a video game. His hurdles against Indiana, USC, and Army were notable, and the USC one was especially described as a “video game move” by Jeremiyah Love’s high school maths teacher. All of these moments have garnered Jeremiyah Love a massive fan following on social media, and the guy even has fan pages crossing more than 15k followers. So, in that spirit, he shared an Instagram story highlighting one of them.

Jeremiyah Love took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a screenshot of a TikTok page with his name, having 12.4k followers with 396.3k likes already. The Irish RB cautioned the people that this wasn’t him, as the page claimed, although he praised the page for its work. “This is not me, I love the page though really cool.” In the next story, Jeremiyah shared a screenshot of his real TikTok page to keep it transparent with his fans. His official page currently has 3,610 followers with two posts. The RB captioned the picture, “I know it’s not much, but this is me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Notre Dame Football (@ndfootball)

Jeremiyah Love might not have found his footing on TikTok, but on Instagram? The guy currently has close to 100,000 followers (95.5k to be exact) where he regularly posts updates. Of course, maintaining several social media handles is never easy, along with scoring those incredible touchdowns. So right now, it seems the RB is focusing on the job for the 2025 season as he returns. As for the TikTok fans? The fan pages still impress fans by sharing Jeremiyah’s highlight reels that remind everyone why they love watching No.12 suit up.

Jeremiyah Love proclaims big for the 2025 season

It’s been 37 years since Notre Dame won their national title back in 1988. Last year was not a setback, but with that momentum, the team will come strong and may finally lift the title. The moment will be historic for the Irish fans, as many of them might not have seen Notre Dame lifting the trophy in their lifetime. Love knows the high-stakes nature of the season, and he is prepared.

While speaking to On3, Love looked determined about finally winning that final game in 2025 and ending the Natty drought for Irish fans. “Obviously, we got to the national championship game, and it didn’t end how we wanted it. But the fact that we made it there gave us a lot of insight on what we need to do in order to get there again and win it all next time,” said Jeremiyah Love.

Marcus Freeman has some of the best players returning from his 2024 national title run squad. This includes Jaden Greathouse, who received 592 yards last season and was the leader in the air game. Then there is Jordan Faison, another wide receiver who had 356 yards last season and was reliable in several games. Despite these players coming back, the Irish will be without their ace QB Riley Leonard, and that production will have to come from either Kenny Minchey or CJ Carr. Both the QBs are incredibly talented, but still battling it out for the QB1 spot. The battle part thus looks exciting, but that also brings uncertainty in the QB room for now. Can Love make the Irish dream a reality in 2025? Drop your predictions.