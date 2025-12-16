Clark Lea’s Vanderbilt Receives Sad QB News Amid Diego Pavia Controversy

HC Clark Lea and the Commodores are yet to move on from Diego Pavia’s Heisman drama. Meanwhile, the NCAA transfer portal added another worry. With Pavia headed to the draft next season, Vanderbilt took another hit when backup quarterback Jérémy St-Hilaire decided to enter the transfer portal.

“Vanderbilt QB Jérémy St-Hilaire (@Jay_StHilaire12) plans to enter the portal, a source tells @247Sports,” CFB reporter Chris Hummer posted on X. “The 6-foot-4, 220-pound freshman held an 87 rating in the 2024 class. Picked Vanderbilt over interest from Penn State and Wake Forest out of HS.”

Losing St-Hilaire is a major setback for the Commodores. Pavia’s departure already leaves the QB room short on proven starters, and now losing the sophomore only thins the depth chart even more. It’s a tough break for Clark Lea and his staff, especially since they were still dealing with the fallout from Pavia’s “F*** all the voters” controversy when this news dropped.

This is a developing story