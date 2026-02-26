Jerry Jones Makes Dinner Plans With LSU Star Dreaming to Be Drafted by the Saints – Report

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets Oct 5, 2025 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and general manager Jerry Jones stands on the field prior to a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRobertxDeutschx 20251005_rtc_jo9_0011

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets Oct 5, 2025 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and general manager Jerry Jones stands on the field prior to a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRobertxDeutschx 20251005_rtc_jo9_0011

One of the most highly regarded talents at the NFL Combine has been LSU linebacker Harold Perkins. Projected as a Day Two pick, Perkins has been on the radar of many teams. And it seems Jerry Jones’ Dallas Cowboys have made the first move.

In a report shared by analyst Ryan Fowler, the Jerry Jones-led Dallas Cowboys have scheduled a formal dinner with Harold Perkins Jr. on March 22nd. The meeting will take place in Baton Rouge, on the night before LSU’s Pro Day. Perkins is now among the first prospects to receive a formal dinner meeting at the NFL Combine event.

With this meeting, the Cowboys become the third team to formally connect with Perkins during the pre-draft process. While the Philadelphia Eagles also met with Perkins, that interaction was reportedly a standard, informal part of the Combine process. However, Perkins also confirmed a meeting with the Saints, a significant development given his New Orleans roots. This could complicate Jerry Jones’ plans to bring Perkins to Dallas. Perkins is a New Orleans native and has long been a fan of the Saints, which could influence his preferences during the NFL Draft.

“It would feel good. I’d still be in the city where I grew up. I love the Saints – I’m a Saints fan. But if they don’t come get me, I’m sorry I ain’t a Saints fan no more,” Perkins told the media.

There is a clear reason why New Orleans is interested in Perkins. With linebacker Demario Davis approaching 37, the Saints view Perkins as a potential long-term successor to fill an increasingly critical need. Another reason the Cowboys should be concerned is New Orleans’ NFL Draft picks that could take Perkins away.

The Saints have the No. 8 overall pick in the draft. And if that wasn’t enough, they also have the No. 42 pick in Round 2, the No. 73 pick in Round 3, the No. 132 and No. 136 picks in Round 4, the No. 148 and No. 170 picks in Round 5, and the No. 188 pick in Round 6. This draft capital gives the Saints multiple opportunities to select Perkins and keep the hometown star in New Orleans.

It will depend on what head coach Brian Schottenheimer and the Cowboys’ staff say during the dinner to convince Perkins to choose Dallas over New Orleans. For a Cowboys defense looking for more explosive playmakers, Perkins’s skill set would be a game-changer.

What makes Harold Perkins a standout talent?

Harold Perkins is known for his speed and ability to rush the quarterback. He can play different roles, including defending passes and rushing from the edge. He moves quickly across the field and stays active during plays. However, his size can be a concern when facing bigger players. At 6-foot-1, he is slightly shorter than the average NFL linebacker, which is around 6-foot-2. Despite that, his strong production makes him an attractive prospect.

During his LSU career, Perkins recorded 217 total tackles, 11 passes defended, 17 sacks, seven forced fumbles, and five interceptions for 47 yards. His versatility to play both on the edge and at linebacker gives coaches valuable flexibility in defensive game-planning.

Last season, despite LSU’s struggles, Perkins still recorded 55 total tackles, three passes defended, four sacks, one forced fumble, and three interceptions. He also earned True Freshman All-American honors from ESPN and First-Team All-SEC recognition during his college career.