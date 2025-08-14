Dan Lanning Forced to Make Risky Move for Dante Moore After Oregon Coach Gives Major Injury Update

Dan Lanning’s offense is making some noise heading into the season; the D-line also saw some major boosts over the weekend at Autzen Stadium. The scrimmage secured multiple three-and-outs, along with limiting big plays. However, there’s one wrinkle in the defensive machinery, which has gotten Lanning’s defensive playbook on alert. So, what’s the latest intel?

On the defense, Jeffrey Bassa, Jordan Burch, Derek Harmon, and Jabbar Muhammad moved to the NFL, leaving behind a lacuna. So, who is going to replace them? It’s pretty clear that new players need to step up. Well, Bryce Boettcher has got another year of eligibility left, so that’s good. There’s another LB, who was projected to accompany Bryce on the turf, and that’s Devon Jackson. Though Boettcher was certainly the best LB in Lanning’s arsenal, Jackson was the one with the most improved reps. But he missed the spring drills due to an injury (undisclosed). Coming to the fall camp, he will be back in a limited capacity.

So, another question mark looms large over Eugene. Who is suitable to fill his shoes? Junior Jerry Mixon is one name that promises potential. He tallied 8 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, and 1 sack in a span of 19 games. The HC seems optimistic about him; as he put it, “It should be Jerry’s time.” On GoDucks, one reporter asked about Mixon’s potentially expanded role in the upcoming season.

Lanning had a candid reply on Jerry’s development. “Yeah. I mean, Jerry’s developed himself and he’s been very patient, but there’s no substitute for the experience that he’s had…the last couple years, you know, being behind the guys that he’s been behind and a lot of practice reps.” And Dan Lannings approves of him. His reasons? Well, that guy has been consistent throughout every camp and is the highest rep count linebacker.

Another factor is his health. “He does an unbelievable job staying healthy,” as Lanning put it. He further showed great performance during the spring drills. All these elements add up to Dan Lanning’s analysis. “He’s right here, going into his third year in the program, and it should be Jerry’s time,” he added.

Not just the head coach himself, DucksWire’s Zachaary Neel also feels that Jerry is among the best linebackers the Ducks have on their roster. “Besides Boettcher and Jackson, Jerry Mixon is the most experienced inside linebacker on Oregon’s defense,” as DucksWire’s Zachary Neel put it. But there is one catch. Although the head coach praises his development, he is still unproven. He hasn’t played much in his two college years. He is in his junior year and has yet to contribute. But, despite that, he has honed his skills to become a solid all-around backer, as Neel put it.

Dan Lanning’s LB Devon Jackson foresees limited capacity in fall camp

A 6’2″, 201-pound linebacker was a projected player in Dan Lanning’s arsenal coming to the 2025 season. Last season, Devon Jackson tallied 65 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and two pass breakups, along with a forced fumble. In an era where the transfer portal has smoothed the process to chase the opportunity where the grass is greener, Jackson remains glued to the Ducks.

One reporter asked Lanning about Jackson’s progress. “It’s a physical game, right? There’s going to be injuries. It’s part of it and you got to really coach them to handle the mental adversity of it, but see the opportunity and challenges.” Lanning added that Jackson had really embraced it and had time to zoom in on the playbook. He hasn’t missed a beat and has shown glimpses of leadership among his teammates.

Adding onto that, there’s a little bit of optimism regarding his participation on the turf in fall camp, but in a limited capacity. “He hit 22 miles an hour last week. He’s doing good. We’ll probably limit him early, but he’ll be good to go.” Lanning said of Jackson in July. And the guy’s been here in Eugene for the past four years. “I really didn’t see playing time until last year, but I’m the type of person to stick it out. That’s why I’ve been here for four years—and you don’t really see that in places. I’m that type of person, like, I’m going to finish.”

Dante Moore might be the headliner, but whether Oregon is still in the playoff conversation come November depends on the defensive strength as well. Can Jerry Mixon translate his practice flashes at the scrimmage? Can he showcase his strength in game-day production? He is unproven for sure, but his reps have surely earned Dan Lanning’s nod.