Jim Harbaugh Cleared in Sign-Stealing Allegations as Michigan’s Unexpected Rise Explained

Just two weeks after leading Michigan to its first national title since 1997, Jim Harbaugh had to walk away. The NFL called, but his departure was also tied to mounting sign-stealing questions led by Connor Stalions. Harbaugh even paid a heavy price of a three-game suspension. When media questioned him, Harbaugh firmly stated, “Never lie. Never cheat. Never steal. I was raised with that lesson.” He refused to apologize, believing he had done nothing wrong. Though Michigan isn’t the reigning champ, the asterisk on their perfect 2023 season still remains.

The trouble for Michigan began with Connor Stalions, a former recruiting analyst, who ran a secret scouting operation for over two years. He reportedly sent people to record sideline signals at opposing teams’ games, breaking NCAA rules against advance scouting and sign-stealing. Stalions’ actions sparked an investigation, leading to serious Level I accusations against Jim Harbaugh and other Michigan staffers.

Despite that, Jim Harbaugh never admitted his involvement in the controversy. He stated in 2024, “I do not apologize. I did not participate. I was not aware of nor complicit in those said allegations. So for me, it’s back to work and attacking with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind.” It appears some have finally started trusting him.

Michigan reporter James T. Yoder took to X to firmly state his belief that Jim Harbaugh was never truly part of the sign-stealing controversy. “With all sincerity and honesty, I don’t think Jim Harbaugh was a cheater,” Yoder declared. He backed up his stance, saying, “I don’t think Jim Harbaugh normally authorized anything bad to happen. I actually don’t think that Michigan did anything that gave them this crazy advantage. The NFL is not stupid. They have drafted all these guys over the past couple of years. That’s not because of Connor Stalions. That’s because of Jim Harbaugh.”

Yoder argued that Michigan’s 2023 success didn’t depend on the sign-stealing controversy but on Harbaugh’s leadership and team building. He highlighted star players like QB J.J. McCarthy, who had an exceptional run under Harbaugh and was drafted 10th overall by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2024 NFL Draft. Harbaugh also recently visited Idaho to connect with Colston Loveland, his former tight end drafted 10th overall by the Chicago Bears in the 2025 NFL Draft. This shows the kind of team he was building.

Yoder also pointed to the strong coaching staff Harbaugh put together, acknowledging it “took a little while to overcome the Brady Hoke stuff. It took a little while to get the right staff members on there.” He even called out the internet’s silly comparisons of Michigan’s record before and after Stalions, countering, “Well, I could also make one. Don Brown, defensive coordinator from 2016 to 2020. No Don Brown, get a guy who was an NFL head coach now, and Mike McDonald, and then probably the best D coordinator in the NFL right now Jesse Minter, plus JJ McCarthy…and that’s the record.”

After D.J. Durkin’s move to Maryland, Jim Harbaugh brought Don Brown as Michigan’s DC, under whom their defense was ranked 2nd in 2016, 6th in 2017, and 8th in 2018. And Stalions was not even part of the team back then. When Brown left, Mike Macdonald took over as defensive coordinator, and he’s now the Seattle Seahawks’ head coach. In his single season, Michigan’s defense ranked in the national top 10, won the Big Ten, and made the College Football Playoff.

Jim Harbaugh maintains he wasn’t involved in the sign-stealing controversy, and his move to the Chargers means the NCAA likely won’t hit him hard. However, Sherrone Moore, who was the offensive coordinator under Harbaugh and is now the head coach, is facing the consequences. Michigan suspended Moore for two games after he reportedly deleted a text chain of 52 messages with Connor Stalions on the very day the allegations became public. This timing, and the fact that he misses easier games in Weeks 3 and 4 (Central Michigan and Nebraska), has raised questions. Meanwhile…

Jim Harbaugh hit with tough reality check

It’s hard for many to believe Jim Harbaugh was unaware of Connor Stalions’ elaborate sign-stealing operation. Stalions expertly decoded opponents’ signals, feeding the team information long before the controversy. Fans question how such a sophisticated scheme could go unnoticed by the head coach.

Needless to say, a Buckeyes fan posted a graphic with alleged records from before Stalions worked at Michigan. Harbaugh’s pre-2021 Michigan record was 49-26 (73% win rate). Post-Stalions, it soared to 40-3 (96%). This dramatic improvement, alongside the accusations, leads many to dispute the legitimacy of Michigan’s 2023 national title. At the heart of the controversy, Stalions claims he wasn’t alone in stealing signs; he just got caught.

His documentary features the assertion, “What set me apart was the way that I organized that information and processed it on game day.” Despite his previous low profile, Harbaugh awarded him the game ball after Michigan’s 2022 Big Ten title win over Iowa. This gesture, coupled with Jim Harbaugh’s continued denials, now fuels widespread fan suspicion.

While Harbaugh brought many successful seasons to Ann Arbor, the sign-stealing controversy significantly hurt his reputation in college football. Stalions’ long involvement with the program now casts a shadow on those accomplishments. Yet, many players Harbaugh mentored remain vocal in their support, praising his influence on their development both on and off the field.