Jim Harbaugh Draws Fresh Attention as Possible Reason Behind Michigan’s Firing Hesitation Emerges

Was there something sinister unraveling behind closed doors all along? Back when Michigan looked like it was clinging to Jim Harbaugh through NCAA smoke and sign-stealing fog, most assumed it was about wins, rings, and reputation management. But now, that hesitation is being viewed under a much darker light. After that infamous 2023 case, the former Wolverines HC finds himself in the center of another lawsuit. And this isn’t just about sign stealing anymore.

Jim Harbaugh is now being named in a federal class-action lawsuit that’s threatening to redefine the narrative around his departure from Ann Arbor. And this time, it’s about the possible reason behind Michigan’s hesitation to fire him earlier.

Joe DeLeone didn’t hold back during his appearance on The Ruffino & Joe Show on June 29. “I just think that, as we have seen in the past, other coaches be immediately and abruptly be fired,” he said. “That there probably was some sort of awaiting period before the investigation had completed. That was how I read into it. That is what I’m inferring that didn’t want to fire him and then have to deal with a wrongful termination suit.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He even drew a direct comparison to Louisville’s quick firing of Rick Pitino, a move that led to a wrongful termination lawsuit the school had to drag through court. So was that it? The fear of getting Pitino’d?

AD

The latest lawsuit centers on Matt Weiss, Jim Harbaugh’s former co-offensive coordinator, who was fired in January 2023. It happened after he allegedly gained illegal access to private student accounts, more than 3,300, according to the feds. The allegations include intimate photos and videos, mostly targeting female athletes. The federal indictment includes 14 counts of unauthorized access and 10 counts of aggravated identity theft.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But here’s where Jim Harbaugh enters the legal spotlight. The amended complaint filed Friday drops a weighty allegation that, as Weiss’ direct supervisor, the current LA Chargers’ HC failed and refused to implement basic security protocols that could’ve prevented this breach. It doesn’t stop there. Plaintiffs claim Harbaugh allowed Weiss to coach in the Fiesta Bowl after the school had been made aware of potential misconduct. As of now, the shadow only looms darker for the HC.

Jim Harbaugh slammed for his indirect participation

In blunt legal terms, Jim Harbaugh is accused of allowing a predator to operate unchecked. The complaint claims he “failed and refused to implement basic security measures to Weiss and the football program.” This made it possible for Matt Weiss to breach students’ privacy with such a disgusting act. “Had Harbaugh implemented basic oversight of his staff, Plaintiffs and the class would have been protected against predators such as Weiss,” the complaint stated.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The complaint also alleges Jim Harbaugh knew of Weiss’ misconduct in the days before the Fiesta Bowl. If proven true, that’s not just negligence; it’s explosive. “I really don’t think that there is a world where he’s going to come out of this unscathed,” Joe DeLeone added. “They should get investigated for a lack of institutional control.” The suit includes athletic director Warde Manuel and ex-president Santa Ono, too, expanding the circle of accountability.

Now with the Chargers and still dodging NCAA barbs from his Michigan days, Jim Harbaugh called it a “disturbing situation” that’s “shocking” and said he felt “really bad” for everyone involved, including Weiss’ family. But in the court of public opinion, and maybe soon in federal court, regret might not be enough.