Jim Harbaugh Manages to Escape Consequences Again While Sherrone Moore Left Counting Hours

The chances of your day going by without hearing something about the Michigan sign-stealing saga are slim, but never zero. And for months now, one man has been stuck right in the middle of it, head coach Sherrone Moore, waiting to see just how hard the NCAA’s hammer might fall. Well, the wait is finally over.

On Thursday, ESPN’s Pete Thamel dropped the update everyone’s been waiting for. It read, “The NCAA has formally notified parties tied to the Michigan NCAA infractions case that an announcement on the findings and punishments will be publicly released on Friday.” At last, a date on the calendar. Love them or hate them (the latter, for most), at least the NCAA is giving Michigan (and the rest of us) something concrete to circle.

But what’s actually coming? Former Michigan lineman and current radio voice Jon Jansen isn’t expecting the sky to fall. “I think it’s more water under the bridge. Worst case, it’s not gonna be vacating wins. It’s not going to be a postseason ban. The worst is the possible suspension for Sherrone, maybe one or two games. But I really believe it’s probably going to be a hefty fine for the university, and we all move on and put it behind us,” Jansen said.

It means don’t expect the NCAA to torch the place, just enough to sting. But that’s the thing: the sting will be faced by Sherrone Moore, the man who had barely anything (that is proven) to do with the sign-stealing, instead of Jim Harbaugh, who is enjoying his time in the NFL. If it were not for those 52 deleted messages, he’d have been clear of everything.

Jansen’s read is important here because he’s plugged in with Michigan’s inside information. And his take points to a resolution that focuses on Moore while letting the program breathe. The school has already handled part of this with Moore’s self-imposed two-game suspension this fall, so Friday could simply be the NCAA putting its stamp on what’s already in motion, plus some financial pain for the school.

End of the day? This is about closure. Michigan fans want to stop talking about courtrooms and committees and get back to touchdowns and trophies. By Friday afternoon, we’ll know if the NCAA is ready to let them. If Jansen’s right, Michigan might just get to slam this chapter shut and move forward, finally, without another “sign-stealing” headline hanging over their heads.

Tony Petitti’s defense fuels hopes

The countdown to the NCAA’s final word on Michigan’s sign-stealing scandal is almost over, but a key voice might be tipping the scales toward leniency. Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti has been a surprisingly vocal advocate for Michigan, sending a letter to the NCAA Committee on Infractions urging that the program face no further punishment beyond what the conference has already imposed.

Petitti told reporters at Big Ten Media Days that he did submit the letter supporting Michigan but declined to reveal its full content, noting it wasn’t appropriate to comment while deliberations continue. However, he emphasized the need for a quicker enforcement mechanism through the new College Sports Commission and seemed to express frustration with the NCAA’s protracted investigation timeline.

The essence of his stance is that Michigan has been sufficiently punished already, particularly via the three-game suspension of former head coach Jim Harbaugh and Michigan’s self-imposed two-game suspension for Moore. “It’s not uncommon in proceedings for a conference office to weigh in,” Petitti said, signaling his confidence that the existing discipline was fair and adequate.

Could this mean that Sherrone Moore really escapes with just the two games? The possibility certainly feels stronger given Petitti’s backing. Moore’s suspension stems from his deletion of text messages linked to the scandal, but with the Big Ten and Michigan’s self-imposed penalties on record, Petitti’s letter frames the issue as mostly settled. Still, the NCAA committee is the final arbiter, and some insiders expect negotiations that might tweak Moore’s suspension or add fines. But with Petitti’s influence and the university’s cooperation, a heavier blow now seems less likely.