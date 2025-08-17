Jim Harbaugh Publicly Humiliated Paul Finebaum 8 Years Ago, And He Now Continues to Avenge it Post Michigan Scandal

Michigan has been handed over a 4-year probation, fines exceeding $30 million, and some limitations in its recruiting over the sign-stealing scandal. And yet, it still feels like the Wolverines have been let off easy. For one, USC’s punishments, when Reggie Bush even had to return his Heisman, seem far more severe and unjust after seeing the NCAA decision for Michigan. But also because the dominant entities involved in the scandal, including Jim Harbaugh, have largely escaped punishment. But for Paul Finebaum? His premonitions 8 years back about the former Michigan head coach are passing the test of time now.

8 years back in 2017, Michigan had Jim Harbaugh as head coach, and even then, the now-Chargers’ head coach was involved in a low-profile controversy. Harbaugh had hired the father of the No. 1 quarterback recruit, Johnson Jr., on Michigan’s staff, raising alarms for potential NCAA Bylaws violations. No one really talked about it then, but Finebaum? “It may not be illegal by NCAA standards and bylaws as of this moment, but to me, it’s cheating,” declared Finebaum. And now, 8 years since that take, Finebaum is again breathing fire on Jim Harbaugh.

Jim Harbaugh, in theory, has been given a 10-year show-cause penalty by the NCAA, but since he is in the NFL, the penalty is pointless. For Finebaum, though, he is unhinged in his stance on Jim Harbaugh. “It’s hard to read this with a straight face. Ten-year show-cause penalty for Jim Harbaugh, in case you have forgotten, he’s coaching in the NFL right now,” said Finebaum. But most importantly, Finebaum refused to acknowledge Michigan winning the 2023 national title “fair and square,” and called Harbaugh a “fraud.”

“The trophies will remain. But everybody knows they cheated like bandits. Everybody knows that this thing stinks to high heaven. Everybody knows Jim Harbaugh was a total fraud in everything he said. But it won’t matter because he got away with it. And the most important thing he did, he won,” declared Paul Finebaum. The veteran journalist might be having the last laugh now, but 8 years back, Jim Harbaugh wasn’t too kind with his words for Finebaum.

After Paul Finebaum’s take on the hiring of Johnson Jr.’s father, Jim Harbaugh came out with a tweet calling him an “unabashed SEC water carrier.” Harbaugh’s tweet on February 17th, 2017, read, “Pete Finebaum, the unabashed SEC water carrier, really needs to get his facts straight. #AlternativeFacts.”

In 2025, though, after the NCAA’s decision, Jim Harbaugh might have escaped punishment, but it was still an acknowledgment of the wrongs committed at Michigan. And that matters the most!! Moreover, the verdict has also done something else altogether.

Will Jim Harbaugh’s infractions lead to potential sweeping changes in college football?

The NCAA’s Michigan decision also includes a 3-game ban for Sherrone Moore, along with an 8-year show-cause notice for Michigan’s former offensive analyst, Connor Stalions. The leniency of the punishment, when people were calling for vacation of wins and a postseason ban, has renewed the talks of changes needed in the NCAA for better enforceability.

Former Georgia All-American David Pollack said how the NCAA “literally can’t do anything” and their only job is just reduced to “handing out the (natty) trophy.” He called for sweeping changes in the system and expanded on how the current system doesn’t work. “The NCAA and its purpose and its role haven’t been managed well. These are all things that you could find at different schools and different coaches. And so it’s a part of it. It’s a ban, it’s a fine, nobody cares about the fine, there’s plenty of money to pay it.” The verdict?

Even though Michigan has decided to appeal the NCAA’s decision, the calls for greater scrutiny of college football are more visible now. From a college football commissioner to the NCAA getting subpoena powers has been discussed, courtesy of the infractions caused by Jim Harbaugh and company. But how these changes will take place and if programs would even agree on it is the bigger question that still hangs in the balance.