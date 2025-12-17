Jim Harbaugh Says He’s Been in Contact With Fired Sherrone Moore, Clarifies Role in Michigan’s HC Search

For Michigan, it’s Deja Vu. But not in a feel-good reminiscing kind of way. Undoubtedly, it’s nostalgia, but the one that comes packed with tragedy. And no one knows it better than former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. At a time when Sherrone Moore and Ann Arbor have again caught up in a bitter whirlwind, Harbaugh is standing firmly by his former assistant’s side.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Los Angeles Chargers head coach has been in contact with Moore since early December and has remained in touch with him via text after his arrest. For six years, the duo had worked together. Moore joined Harbaugh’s staff in 2018, starting as the tight ends coach.

Over the years, he climbed the ranks, eventually becoming the head coach after Harbaugh’s departure to the NFL amid the Connor Stallion controversy. Today, despite not working together, Harbaugh is making sure, Moore is fighting through the adversity.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a tragedy,” he says on the Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday. “It’s the worst days of his life. Keep it together, and take care of your family. That’s the message. I think getting spiritual guidance is really critical.”

On Dec. 10, Michigan fired Sherrone Moore for cause, stating that “credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.” Since then, it has been chaos at Ann Arbor. Moore’s firing eventually escalated into criminal charges, and AD Warde Manuel has come under harsh light. The recruiting has taken a hit, with two decommitments from the 2026 class. The locker room feels betrayed, and QB Jadyn Davis has already hit the portal.

“It has been a tumultuous time,” Poggi paints the locker room emotions. “A lot of anger and at first disbelief and anger, and really what we’re in right now is the face of the kids, quite frankly, feel very betrayed, and we’re trying to work through that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, not everyone might be bitter. While booster Dave Portnoy is urging for accountability, donors are seemingly happy, resulting in an uptick in NIL contributions, as analyst Josh Pate reveals on his show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“A little birdie has flown in my ear recently and told me, maybe since the Sherrone Moore firing, there’s a little bit of an uptick even in NIL contribution,” Pate said. “They are primed from an NIL contribution standpoint, from a donor energy and engagement standpoint.”

So, where does Michigan stand right now? Biff Poggi is handling the interim head coaching duties ahead of the Citrus Bowl against Texas. However, the excitement of going against Arch Manning has hardly done anything to alleviate frayed nerves. The administration is on a head-coach hunt, but with the Wolverines’ present fiasco, it’s proving to be a challenging task. Jim Harbaugh has openly confessed his love for his alma mater. Will he be coming to its aid to find Moore’s replacement?

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Jim Harbaugh helping Michigan land Sherrone Moore’s replacement?

Mid-season saw college football fire more than 10 head coaches. At that time, Sherrone Moore’s job looked secure. However, things took a turn for the worse. However, Jim Harbaugh is not currently helping with the HC search. Amid a packed NFL schedule, although affected by the Michigan fiasco, he remains focused on his upcoming game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The program has hired search firm TurnkeyZRG to aid in its process. As of now, Bama’s Kalen DeBoers and ASU’s Kenny Dillingham are coming off as the hottest names on the search carousel. While DeBoer’s crisp “no plans of talking with anyone” comments paint his commitment to Alabama. But will the playoff result against Oklahoma turn the tide around? He had barely escaped the hot seat after the Iron Bowl win. So, will the Oklahoma outcome factor into his decision?

On the other hand, Kenny Dillingham has expressed his love for his alma mater. But he has been vague with his answers when asked about the Michigan rumors. With him already calling the Michigan job one of the best jobs in the country, will he head towards Ann Arbor? In addition to these two coaches, Jedd Fisch is another potential candidate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biff Poggi has reportedly stated that Michigan will have a new head coach by the new year. Let’s see how AD Warde’s search pans out.