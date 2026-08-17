Jim Harbaugh’s Old Jab at Ryan Day Still Fuels OSU HC’s Hatred for Michigan

The rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan runs far deeper than simple school pride. On a recent episode of the Brandon Walker College Football Show, analyst Andy Staples shared a look into how personal this feud remains for Ryan Day. After speaking directly with the Ohio State head coach, Staples made it clear that Jim Harbaugh’s infamous insult from years ago still eats at Day every single day of the year.

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“I asked Ryan Day about the game six days ago. It’s still very important to him. You could tell he’s he’s still seething a little bit. Oh, yeah, yeah. And look, if Harbaugh said something like that about me, I’d feel the same way.” Andy Staples said.

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To understand why Ryan Day took it so personally, you have to look at his background. Day did not just walk into elite football. He clawed his way up through small coaching jobs at New Hampshire, Temple, and Boston College before getting his big break. When someone implies you were handed everything on a silver platter, it attacks your entire life’s work. That is why Harbaugh’s words didn’t just hurt Day’s pride. They struck at his identity.

The tension exploded back in 2021 after Michigan defeated Ohio State 42-27. At his post-game press conference, Harbaugh delivered the ultimate insult: “Some people were born on third base and think they hit a triple.” Everyone knew it was a direct shot at Day inheriting a championship-ready program from Urban Meyer in 2019. For a coach who built his reputation on hard work, being labeled a trust-fund baby of college football changed the rivalry overnight.

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Over time, that personal grudge began leaking onto the field. Brandon Walker explained how Day’s focus on revenge backfired during their 2024 showdown in Columbus.

“When they lost to Michigan couple years ago, and the way Ohio State lost when they were at home, and Michigan with a bad quarterback, bad game plan, came in and beat them, it looked like Ryan Day’s hatred had grown too much, and the game was too overwhelming to them. And they got in the second quarter of a close game, and they just got tight, and they were scared of their own shadow.”

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Rather than relying on their high-powered offense, Ohio State fell into a psychological trap. Staples highlighted how the Buckeyes tried to beat Michigan at their own game by playing a slow, ultra-physical style just to prove a point. Michigan entered Columbus as heavy underdogs, yet Ohio State’s stacked offense stalled completely. The result was a painful 13-10 loss on home turf that left fans in total shock.

Day later admitted that losing that game was one of the hardest moments of his career. Even though Ohio State rebounded weeks later to win the National Championship, the sting of that fourth straight loss to Michigan in November 2024 remained. Winning the national title proved Day is a top-tier coach, but it could not erase the ghost of Harbaugh’s comment.

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Harbaugh may be coaching in the NFL now, but his trash talk left a mark that still defines Ryan Day and this rivalry today. That lingering disrespect remains Day’s primary fuel, ensuring his drive to dominate Michigan burns just as hot heading into this season as it did when Harbaugh first uttered those words.