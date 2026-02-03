Jim Harbaugh’s Son Sends Strong Michigan Hint as He Sets For Second Super Bowl Game as Coach

Although Jim Harbaugh’s nine-season tenure at Michigan later cost the program, it never affected his son Jay Harbaugh’s feelings for the Wolverines. Most coaching tenures that end in controversy don’t immediately spark talk of a family succession. Yet for the Harbaughs and Michigan, the story is far from over.

On Monday, during a Super Bowl media appearance, the Seahawks’ special teams coordinator shared an honest opinion about the possibility of returning to Michigan. Given that he spent nine seasons as an assistant coach at Michigan, Jay Harbaugh gave a positive nod. However, his focus is on helping Seattle win their second Super Bowl.

“I love Michigan, and I would never rule that out,” said Jay Harbaugh. “You never know where football can take you, and it’s a special place. And my family and I really thankful for our time there. So if that would ever happen, to be cool, but really just focused on coaching for the Seahawks right now.”

His deep roots in the program, where he served from 2015 to 2023 and became the longest-tenured assistant under his father, give the idea of a return real weight. While his father’s tenure ended under the cloud of the 2023 sign-stealing scandal, Jay’s own contributions remain a bright spot. He remains grateful to his father for his time at Michigan.

“I mean tons of stuff just being around my dad for a long time there, continuing to learn how to coach from him—really grateful for those times, and yeah, I mean, it would be a very long interview if I were to try to list all those things, but really grateful for my time at Michigan,” stated the special teams coordinator.

Jay Harbaugh’s stance toward the Wolverines shows just how grateful he is to Michigan, as it was his learning curve and helped shape him into the coach he is today. He was a key piece of the coaching puzzle for Michigan’s undefeated 2023 National Title team.

To cap it off, under his watch, Michigan’s special teams consistently ranked among the nation’s best, while in 2021, FootballScoop.com named him Special Teams Coordinator of the Year. More importantly, when Jim Harbaugh was suspended in 2023, Jay stepped up as interim head coach for the first half against UNLV, and that helped them ultimately achieve a 35–7 victory.

On the flip side, while Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan days saw a dismal 2–4 season in 2020, in 2024, he returned to the NFL as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. Following in his father’s footsteps, Jay also took an NFL job with the Seahawks. But that move seems to carry a sense of history as well.

Former Michigan assistant coach is making waves in the NFL

This is not the first time for Jay Harbaugh. In Super Bowl XLVII, he was a coaching intern with the Ravens, and that game had drama written all over it. His uncle, John Harbaugh, led the Ravens to victory over his father’s team, the 49ers. Now, Jay Harbaugh is set to appear in his second Super Bowl as the Seahawks’ special teams coordinator on February 8.

Thirteen years after his first Super Bowl experience, Harbaugh is back for the Seahawks under head coach Mike Macdonald against the Patriots. His efforts in transforming the Seahawks are clearly evident. Since joining in 2024, he’s turned a once-volatile group into a disciplined unit. While they contributed seven total TDs in 2025, ESPN Analytics ranked them No. 1 in the league.

Additionally, he also mastered the NFL’s new kickoff rules, focusing on strategic landing zones and skill beyond raw speed. While Jay Harbaugh brings experience and authority to the field, from intern to coordinator, his NFL career has come full circle. Now he is carving out his own legacy in the NFL.