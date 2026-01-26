New Michigan Coach Reveals True Bryce Underwood Feelings as Kyle Whittingham’s Fate Becomes Clear

Last season ended in a very concerning way for the Michigan Wolverines. The administration knew changes were needed, and decisive moves followed. Michigan brought in Kyle Whittingham to replace Sherrone Moore, along with a new offensive staff that includes offensive coordinator Jason Beck and offensive line coach Jim Harding. The goal is clear: bounce back after a disappointing 2025 season. One major positive for Michigan is the return of quarterback Bryce Underwood, who Harding believes could be instrumental under Beck next season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Really impressed with the way Bryce is, you know, my interactions with that kid are not extensive, but the ones that I have, this kid’s a really mature kid and impressive looking kid,” Harding explained. “Incredible arm strength just in my evaluation. And so I think Coach Beck has a lot of weapons at his disposal, and I’m confident that he’ll use them to the best of their ability.”

That praise is not without merit. Despite Michigan missing the playoffs, Underwood was one of the few bright spots on the roster. The 6’4″, 228-pound freshman finished the season with a 60.3 percent completion rate, throwing for 2,428 yards and 11 touchdowns. If his talent is fully unlocked under Jason Beck’s system, Michigan’s offense could take a big step forward next season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Syndication: Detroit Free Press Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood 19 throws at warm up before the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 19, 2025. Detroit , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJunfuxHanx USATSI_25968427

On the other hand, Jason Beck arrives in Ann Arbor after a strong Big 12 performance. In Utah, he helped an offense to rank fourth nationally, second in rushing yards (266.3 yards), and sixth in points per game (41.2 PPG). Even though Utah narrowly missed out on the Big 12 Championship Game due to a very tightly contested conference, the offensive production remained good. Following Beck to Ann Arbor was Jim Harding, who now takes on the task of building a strong offensive line to protect Underwood after 12 years at Salt Lake City.

So, it is clear that Whittingham understood the challenge when he accepted the job. To rebuild the program, he needed his trusted coaches from his Utah staff. But the additions weren’t just limited to the coaching staff. Michigan also made aggressive moves in the January transfer portal. Michigan added players such as JJ Buchanan, Smith Snowden, and John Henry Daley, showing they mean business.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, even with the transfers, Kyle Whittingham will be feeling the pressure. After all, Michigan is one of the biggest programs in the country which won the CFP Championship in 2023, making the expectations around the program high. ‘The way 2025 ended, including the 27-9 loss to Ohio State and Sherrone Moore’s controversial exit, left fans frustrated, increasing the pressure to deliver immediate results.

Despite that pressure, Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt believes Kyle Whittingham is the right man to bring back glory to Michigan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Why Joel Klatt Believes in Kyle Whittingham at Michigan

Even with the pressure mounting, Kyle Whittingham has strong backing from Joel Klatt. Klatt believes Sherrone Moore’s exit may be a blessing in disguise and that Whittingham gives the Wolverines a real chance to bounce back next season, especially with Jason Beck leading the offense.

“You talk about a foundational coach built on toughness, winning, defense, and running the football,” Klatt said. “That’s exactly what Michigan wants and needs. That’s their identity and their blueprint. They went out and got a coach who fits that blueprint right away. He’s also put together a really strong staff. Jason Beck is going to be the offensive coordinator, and he did a tremendous job at Utah.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Whittingham has already started to make an impact in Ann Arbor. He helped recruit and retain important players, including cornerback Zeke Berry, who entered the transfer portal before deciding to return. On the offensive side, Michigan added Jaime Ffrench Jr. and Taylor Tatum, two talented players who add depth to an already promising unit featuring Bryce Underwood and Andrew Marsh.

Whittingham has wasted little time getting to work as he looks to restore Michigan’s standard. If the results follow, Klatt’s confidence in him may end up looking more like foresight.