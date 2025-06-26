Jim Knowles’ OSU Blunders Draw Further Concerns for James Franklin’s Natty Bid

James Franklin’s Penn State is riding the momentum of a breakout 2024. The Nittany Lions finally broke into the College Football Playoff, registered 13 victories, and appeared in the semifinals for the first time under Franklin. Things are different this year, however. Phil Steele’s preview has Penn State rated as one of the top contenders for the Big Ten, if not even the national championship. The Nittany Lions are stacked at quarterback, running back, and all three defensive levels.

The offensive line, spearheaded by All-American candidate Vega Ioane, is rated as the nation’s best. The expectations? Through the roof. The pressure? Even greater. Now, let’s switch gears to the defense—because that’s where the real narrative is developing. Jim Knowles, the man who led Ohio State’s defense to a national championship, is now coordinating Penn State’s defense. The Nittany Lions have talent, but the depth and chemistry in a new system are still projects in progress. ESPN’s Rece Davis, always the voice of reason, has been loud in his skepticism.

In recent discussions with Dan Wetzel, he reminded us that although Knowles has a track record, transitioning from one juggernaut to another isn’t always smooth sailing. “When it comes to Penn State, I was looking back a little bit yesterday and refreshing my memory on Jim Knowles’ first year in his system at Ohio State.” Rece Davis says on June 25th on the ESPN College Football channel. “Now, overall, they were good, but they gave up some big plays, and when they played elite offenses, it was even worse.” Ohio State’s defense improved from 59th in overall defense in 2021, giving up 372.6 yards per game, to 14th in 2022 at just 321.5 yards per game. That is a significant improvement.

But while the Buckeyes were shutting down much of their schedule. The two largest games—Michigan and Georgia—were shootouts. Against Michigan, Knowles’ defense surrendered 45 points. Then, against Georgia in the College Football Playoff, they lost 42 to them. These weren’t so much losses as games in which high-scoring offenses exposed the defense. And the defense surrendered big-play passes at the worst time. Ohio State yielded 11 plays of 40+ yards and eight plays of 50+ yards to ranked teams that year.

Now returning to the here and now. Davis presents an issue: “For all of the expectations surrounding Penn State, will there be some growing pains on defense? Particularly as you look for someone to at least somewhat offset the loss production from Abdul Carter, will there be some growing pains there that you know that might keep them from reaching their potential?” Abdul Carter wasn’t simply another player. He was a force of nature, a unanimous All-American who paced the country in sacks and tackles for loss in 2024. He played hurt in the College Football Playoff semifinal just to keep Penn State’s season alive. Now he has gone to the NFL as a top-three draft pick. And the Nittany Lions are scrambling to replace that production.

Yes, Penn State does have depth—guys such as Dani Dennis-Sutton and Zane Durant are no slouches—but we saw Carter’s presence in every critical moment. ESPN columnist Dan Wetzel also gets in on the discussion, commenting, “Knowles is interesting, certainly last year’s defense was phenomenal. Davis’ reply to that? Phenomenal after they made some adjustments, they weren’t so phenomenal at Oregon.” Last year, the Buckeyes ranked first in yards permitted, first in scoring defense, and first in red zone defense, a triple crown that is virtually unattainable at the college level.

There were a few iffy moments early in the season, and none more glaring than the showdown with Oregon. The Ducks visited Columbus and put on a clinic, accumulating huge plays and exposing some vulnerabilities in Knowles’ still-new system. It wasn’t necessarily about points—it was about timing, about confidence. Oregon’s offense moved the ball with ease. And for a moment, it looked like Ohio State’s defense might be in for a long year. In the end, Davis and Wetzel’s doubts aren’t just about X’s and O’s—they’re about the intangibles. But one thing’s for sure—Jim Knowles is in for a wild ride at Penn State, and we’ll be watching every step of the way.

Penn State’s defensive revolution

Jim Knowles has scarcely covered his new desk at Penn State, but already, there’s chatter about the defensive meeting room that is different. The theme from the new defensive coordinator is clear: there’s “no time to wait.” With the Nittany Lions looking toward the national championship, expectations are running high. Spring drills are just finishing up, and Knowles is pacing the field, clipboard clutched in his hand, shouting orders. He’s not only coaching—he’s teaching a mental attitude. Each rep counts. Each play is crucial. The players sense it, too.

Veterans such as Dani Dennis-Sutton and newbies alike are being pushed to learn the new system in a hurry. And to have faith in the process, but to push themselves harder than ever. Assistant coaches have taken notice. Terry Smith, the veteran Penn State assistant, refers to Knowles as “a mad scientist.” Someone who’s perpetually searching for answers and solutions. But Knowles is also challenging his players to be better and to master the minute details that can make or break a championship season.