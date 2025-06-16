Jim Knowles Risks $9.3M Embarrassment After Confirming James Franklin’s Agenda Against Ryan Day

It seemed like Jim Knowles’ departure would poke holes in Ohio State’s defense, but that’s not the case anymore. Not only did he steer the Buckeyes to a championship run last season, but he also put them at the top-ranked defense in the nation. Losing Knowles was sure a major blow. But let’s face it, it’s not just the players who are running behind the big bag, and that’s exactly why Knowles went to Penn State following a hefty $9.3 million contract over three years. Still, that high-stakes move seems to be raising more questions than confidence. Now with Ohio State’s current defensive mastermind, they are set to defy expectations.

There’s a reason why James Franklin didn’t hesitate to offer Jim Knowles a hefty salary: because he knew he was getting a defensive genius. Knowles had transformed Ohio State’s defense, leading the nation’s top-ranked unit that allowed a mere 12.9 points per game. His relentless pressure resulted in the second-most sacks, a stifling pass defense, and a dominant red-zone performance. So, losing a defensive genius like him should be a major blow for Ohio State, right?

But with Matt Patricia in the mix, that’s not the case anymore. That’s right, Patricia brings in NFL expertise with a record of leading the Patriots to two Super Bowls with the fewest points allowed in 2016. What’s working in his favor is the playmakers Ohio State has, and RJ Young didn’t mince words before landing Knowles with the truth bomb. “I think Matt Patricia at Ohio State is going to have a better defense than Jim Knowles at Penn State. Some of this is because I believe that Ohio State got a better roster. I think they’re deeper on defense. I think when you can have the privilege of having a guy like Devin Sanchez as your third cornerback, you’re pretty damn good,” Young said on the Adapt and Respond podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Well, no doubt Sanchez is an absolute playmaker. He led his high school team, North Shore, to a 14-1 record last season. On top of that, in 2023 he finished his junior season with 21 tackles, 5 picks, and 11 pass breakups. Then, “You got Caleb Downs thinking about whom he may destroy. He’s in line for another outstanding season. I don’t know if he’s going to get to 100 tackles,” Young added. This guy came from Alabama after knocking down the SEC Freshman of the Year title in 2023. Remember his performance against Indiana last year? He returned a 79-yard punt for a TD for the Bucks. So, now you know why Patricia might end up having a better or similar season as Knowles.

AD

Now, RJ Young also highlights what changes Patricia might need to bring in order to translate Jim Knowles’ success last season. “You can’t rely on athleticism alone to beat teams when they find ways to scheme against you. You have to blitz, you have to send five, you have to send six, you have to overload one side, you have to exploit the weakness in the offense that you see, and you have to guard the weakness in your defense that you know. I think Matt Patricia’s background with New England is going to help him there.” After years of experience coaching with the Patriots and Eagles, Matt Patricia knows what he is stepping into.

However, what’s not working in Jim Knowels’ favor is losing a playmaker like Abdul Carter. “I think at Jim Knowles’ position, you’re asking to take over for Tom Allen, who also was really good at this, but you don’t have Abdul Carter at your disposal,” Young pointed out. Now, it’s not like they don’t have explosive players. There’s Amare Campbell and Daniel Jennings in the mix; things might take a positive turn.

But with a plan right in action, things might turn well for Penn State.

Jim Knowles clears Penn State’s master plan

Penn State boasts a consistently strong defense, frequently ranking among the nation’s top ten scoring defenses, despite frequent coaching changes. However, hiring Jim Knowles—fresh off a national championship with Ohio State—represents an unprecedented upgrade. The Nittany Lions have consistently achieved double-digit win seasons, including a school-record 13 wins in 2024, yet fallen short of a national title. Now, with Knowles—their third defensive coordinator in three years—they aim for a breakthrough.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What does Jim Knowles bring to the team? Knowles brings more than just schemes; he emphasizes teamwork and mental fortitude, aiming to develop players who “think like coordinators.” This approach should benefit Penn State against elite opponents. Facing Ohio State, their biggest rival, Knowles welcomes the challenge. His intimate knowledge of the Buckeyes adds another compelling element to Penn State’s season preparation.

During his appearance on Locked on Nittany Lions, Jim Knowles shared his thoughts on coaching at Penn State, including the rivalry with Ohio State. “It unfolds because Coach Franklin’s really detailed and Andy (Kotelnicki) wants it; Andy wants to learn, I want to learn, you know it unfolds because it’s a very collaborative staff, you know, and no one is trying to defend their terms, so there’s a lot of free flow of information,” he explained. This open approach signals a new phase in Penn State’s preparations, focusing on their evaluation of the 13-20 loss to the Buckeyes last season.

Knowles thoroughly analyzes the 2024 game, where Ohio State’s defense clinched victory with a late 4th and goal stop at the Buckeyes’ 1-yard line. Penn State’s inability to convert that play to make the score 20-20 ultimately cost them the game. Their struggles extended to missed scoring chances, especially in the red zone, and a consistent lack of big offensive plays. Problems included dropped passes, crippling penalties, and persistent passing-game woes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, even on the defensive front, the Nittany Lions couldn’t get the ball back. The Buckeyes converted a 3rd and 3, and a 3rd and 2 late in the 4th quarter. In discussing the aftermath, Jim Knowles said, “Everybody wants to win at the highest level, so we’re all looking for that edge and that information, and we’re not afraid of offending our ego.”

The intensity Knowles brings to his new role and the accountability he demands from players is a direct reflection of what he expects from his players.