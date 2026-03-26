Jim Knowles & Tennessee Plot Big Blow Against Ryan Day in Fresh Recruiting Intel

Ryan Day’s recruiting efforts for the 2027 class are facing a new threat, as Tennessee defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and the Volunteers have made a surprise move for the No. 1 linebacker, Kaden Henderson. Despite being out of his top 5, the outcome of his visit to Knoxville is set to throw a wrench in the works of other favorites.

“Yeah, I would say so. I think how big of an impact [is] still to be determined. But I think for sure it had an impact,” Rivals’ Chad Simmons said on the impact of Henderson’s visit to Knoxville. “Somewhat of a surprise, he went up to Tennessee. We’ve heard about the main schools involved consistently: Miami, Ohio State and Texas A&M. Those have been the three battling for that top spot. Tennessee to get him on campus, not just for one day but for a multi-day visit to Knoxville, was very big.”

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The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder from Jesuit High School, Tampa, had included the Volunteers in his top 12 schools in 2025. But he soon reduced the list to a top five: Ohio State, Alabama, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, and Miami. Interestingly, Jim Knowles and the Volunteers were able to bring themselves back into the picture through the influence of their linebackers coach, William Inge.

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“And I think the key there was linebackers coach William Inge. Henderson respects him as a coach. They sat down and watched some film. They watched practice, broke things down. I think everything went extremely well. He met with some players, asked them for feedback about the program, Josh Heupel, [and] the culture. He liked everything that he heard from the staff, from the players, from the coaches on the practice field.

“I think now the key is how big an impact did this make? Can they get him back on campus for another visit, whether it be an OV or even a multi-day unofficial again? I think that’s going to tell the story about where Tennessee stands. But this visit went really well for them and Kaden Henderson.”

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Despite missing five games due to injury in 2025, Kaden registered 49 tackles, 20 quarterback pressures, 13 tackles for loss, and nine sacks. Being the top linebacker in his class makes him highly sought after. And regardless of Tennessee’s intervention, the major favorites will keep up their work to ensure he is not swayed at the last minute.

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Other top contenders for Kaden Henderson

Now that a team outside Henderson’s top five is back in the picture, the others can follow Tennessee’s lead as well. However, the top five are not relenting. As Chad Simmons highlighted, the Buckeyes, the Hurricanes, and the Aggies are favorites, but Notre Dame is heavily in the mix, too.

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According to On3, Florida and Clemson each have a 25% chance of landing the LB. However, Ohio State remains in the mix with an 8.1% chance. Given how Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles are expected to be picked at the top of the board in this year’s draft, Ryan Day can lean on the LB development at Columbus to persuade Jaden. But Henderson also liked what he saw at South Bend.

“I just talked to Coach Jean-Mary,” Henderson said, talking about Notre Dame. “We’re building a great relationship. I’m pretty much in contact with him heavily. He’s a great guy. Overall, a great person. Even better coach. Just being able to really coach guys and care about them and know the guys. He’s a really friendly guy, really great person, but eager and will push you to the max.”

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The linebacker had included the Florida Gators in his top 12 but kept them out of his top five. Yet, their proximity to him remains an advantage.

“They are the only SEC team in Florida, and I feel like if you are a linebacker, you want to play in the SEC, that’s how you get to the big leagues,” Henderson told Swamp 247’s Tyler Harden about what stood out to Florida. “I feel like that’s one of the biggest parts.”