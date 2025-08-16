Jim Nagy Opens Up on Brent Venables’ Big Offseason Call After Oklahoma Staffer Stirs Bittersweet Past

When Oklahoma hit rock bottom offensively in 2024, it was borderline unwatchable. So, the man in charge, Brent Venables, couldn’t afford another empty plate. After stumbling to 22-17 in three seasons, including a forgettable 12-14 in conference play, he needed a shakeup. And that started with the firing of Seth Littrell and the hiring of a 30-year-old Texas native with a West Coast resume and enough swagger to convince the HC he could fix the mess. And here’s where the Sooners GM Jim Nagy steps in with the kind of ringing endorsement that turns heads.

On August 15, Jim Nagy didn’t hide his expectations for Ben Arbuckle. He shared an X post that outlined the OC’s life six years ago when he “was delivering Uber Eats in order to pursue his dream.” The post added, “4 years later, he became the youngest P4 coordinator in America at 27. Today, he’s making $1.5M as Oklahoma’s OC.”

The proud Senior Bowl boss and OU roster architect then gave his own pitch. “Give him one season in SEC (or maybe just a month) and offensive skill recruits who want to post huge numbers and get to NFL will be early committing or flipping to be a part of what @arbuckle_ben is doing Norman,” he wrote. And honestly, the former Washington State OC doesn’t even need to be a miracle worker.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

The 2024 Sooners were doomed by a storm with an O-line that shuffled more than a Vegas dealer and a QB-scheme mismatch that made every Saturday feel like a math problem OU couldn’t solve. Even average would feel like a breakthrough. Oklahoma finished 124th nationally in yards per play (4.81), 97th in scoring (24.0 ppg), and QB Jackson Arnold was buried at 95th in passer rating. Meanwhile, Ben Arbuckle’s Washington State offense was living in the fast lane, ranking 10th in yards per play (6.62) and 6th in scoring (36.6). His QB, John Mateer, checked in with a sparkling 164.09 rating.

Now, OU doesn’t need to copy Wazzu. Just splitting the difference gets you to 30 points a game. And if you add a top-15 defense, that’s eight wins and job security for Brent Venables. But what if Ben Arbuckle does more than split the difference? John Mateer racked up 3,965 yards and 44 touchdowns last year. Transfer RB Jaydn Ott, Jim Nagy’s first big recruit, has already logged a 1,300-yard season at Cal. And if the receivers just stay upright for once, the OC’s system could hum like OU’s old playbook without the baggage of betrayal. But if numbers tell one side of the story, legacy voices inside the program are starting to write the other.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A familiar whisper with Brent Venables’ hire in Norman

When Brent Venables pulled the trigger midseason, fans saw it as desperation. But inside the building, OU O-line coach Bill Bedenbaugh saw something else. Asked about Ben Arbuckle this week, he didn’t hold back. “Love him, man,” he said. “The dude’s — he’s really, really good. I’ve told people this before, and they may not want to hear it — a young Lincoln.” And that’s where the whisper turns bittersweet.

Lincoln Riley’s shadow in Norman still lingers. Promoted in 2017 after Bob Stoops’ retirement, he strung together four Big 12 titles, three straight CFP berths, and a 55–10 record. He also cemented OU’s modern reputation as QB heaven before leaving it fractured and fuming. When he appeared on ESPN’s College Gameday in 2022, he took accountability for the way he bolted hours after OU’s 37–33 loss to Oklahoma State. “I know I hurt people there,” he said. “And I live with that, I’ve got to own that. There are things I would change, there are. I absolutely did not handle the situation perfectly. I let my emotions get a hold of me at times, too. And I can imagine both sides would probably say that.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So when Bill Bedenbaugh dares compare Ben Arbuckle to “a young Lincoln,” it cuts two ways, reviving old pain but also hinting at the kind of offensive revival fans desperately crave. The OC may be young, but the buzz around him is validation. He commands the room, bends schemes to fit his talent, and carries the kind of chip on his shoulder that turns Uber Eats deliveries into million-dollar contracts. If that doesn’t scream Oklahoma redemption arc, what does?