Jim Nagy Sends Important Message as Brent Venables’ Oklahoma Revives Spring Game After One-Year Hiatus

Oklahoma is reviving a major tradition this season by hosting a proper spring game on April 18. General Manager Jim Nagy is visibly fired up, issuing an open invitation to the fans. It’s not just about packing the stands for fun, though, as Nagy views this restored game-day atmosphere as a critical recruiting tool.

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The University of Oklahoma shared details about its 2026 spring football game, which will take place on April 18, 2026, at 12 PM (noon) at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, and Jim Nagy seems pretty pumped up about it.

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“I would encourage the fans to come out,” Jim Nagy said. “We’ve got a lot of recruits coming to the spring game. The more we can pack that place and see what game day in Norman looks like, the better we’ll be.”

The 2026 spring game is important because the team did not have a full spring game in 2025. In 2025, the program used a different format called the “Crimson Combine.” This was more like practice and drills instead of a real game. It did not feel as exciting or competitive to many fans. Now, the spring game is coming back in 2026, and fans are more excited. It brings back a real game-like experience, so it creates more energy and interest around the team.

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Tickets are already available on the official website. Most seats are general admission, but some premium areas are separate. Season ticket holders and Sooner Club members can buy tickets for $12, while others have to pay $17. Students from OU can attend the game for free, and they will get more information on how to claim tickets later.

Programs often pivot to controlled drills like the combine to avoid catastrophic spring injuries. Take Syracuse freshman Calvin Russell III, who recently suffered a torn Achilles tendon in practice. A traditional scrimmage carries undeniable risks, but Venables clearly feels the operational benefits of a real game outweigh them.

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“We don’t have many opportunities to be able to get out and play and get everybody on the field and bring a crowd in and let our guys have an experience for what game day will be similar to.” Brent Venables said. “So this will be an opportunity to really evaluate where we’re at from that standpoint and really just operationally.”

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On top of that, with the spring portal closing this season, teams are also not worried about players getting poached and shifting to other teams. Just like last year, when teams like Ohio State, Nebraska, Texas, and many others cancelled their spring games. This is a great opportunity for the team to make a strong impact on the field before the season starts and give fans their tradition back. Well, the excitement surrounding the game is understandable because the spring practices have seen some standout performers, with a WR outshining others.

A wide receiver stands out as Brent Venables prepares for the 2026 season