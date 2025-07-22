Jim Phillips Announces Jimbo Fisher’s First ACC Network Game As FSU Host Alabama

Despite having two national championships, three ACC titles, and a 128-48 record, Jimbo Fisher’s legacy in recent years has largely been viewed through the Texas A&M lens. Call it fate, wrong timing, or the aggressiveness of the SEC, but the Aggies regressed under him, despite his having a $95 million contract. Even coaches like Lane Kiffin noted Fisher’s failings despite having an “NFL-level roster.” So, Aggies fired him after bearing the brunt of a $75 million buyout, the financial rumblings of which are felt to this day. As for Fisher? He has found another venture to support his living.

According to recent reports, Fisher is joining the ACC Network as a studio analyst for the 2025 season. Moreover, the man looks ready for the new challenge. “I’m looking forward to joining ACC Network and the Huddle team this season. I’ve always had tremendous respect for this conference, and I’m looking forward to breaking down the action each week with such a talented group.” The new title is fitting for him, given that he works for a conference that has probably given him all the fame.

Having joined Florida State as its offensive coordinator and QBs coach in 2007, Fisher elevated the program and the offense, producing QBs like Christian Ponder and EJ Manuel. So, after legendary head coach Bobby Bowden decided to hang up his boots, Fisher was the only person fitting for the job, and he exceeded all expectations in that. For context, he led the team to its only national title in 28 years in 2013, while also coaching Heisman winner Jameis Winston. Now, the ACC commissioner has also announced the matchup where Fisher will be presenting.

“ACC commissioner Jim Phillips says the ACC Huddle pregame show will be traveling to Memorial Stadium for Clemson’s season/home opener vs. LSU on Aug. 30,” reported Chapel Fowler.