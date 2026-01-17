Legendary OSU Coach Sets Big 10 Rivalry Aside in Powerful Message to Curt Cignetti

Support for Indiana ahead of the January 19 national championship continues to surge, with even rival figures backing the Hoosiers as Big Ten representatives. For former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel, it began as a lighthearted wager before the Big Ten title game: wear an Indiana sweater vest if Ohio State lost. More than a month later, Tressel delivered, pairing it with a heartfelt message for Curt Cignetti’s squad.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Hey Micah, Jim Tressel here in the great state of Ohio, and you won our bet fair and square,” Tressel said. “I’ve got my IU sweater vest on and we’re wishing you well here come Monday, January 19th. Represent the Big Ten. Proud of what you’re doing. Go Hoosiers!”

ADVERTISEMENT

After stepping away from the Scarlet and Gray 14 years ago, Jim Tressel moved into administrative roles and eventually politics as Ohio’s Lieutenant Governor. Even with a new title and a suit-and-tie job, his love for the Buckeyes never faded. This time, though, that loyalty came with a very public wager. It was placed with Indiana Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith.

The bet was simple and fun. If Indiana won, Tressel had to wear an Indiana sweater vest around the Ohio Statehouse for a full day. If Ohio State won, Beckwith would return the favor by rocking a scarlet-and-gray vest. The bet felt extra personal because Tressel’s sweater vest is world famous. It was his signature look throughout his coaching career at Columbus. That tradition actually started back at Youngstown State.

On cold night games, he threw a sweater vest over his shirt for warmth. His team won, he got a little superstitious, and the vest remained on. When Ohio State hired him, Nike would not let that go and made the sweater vest his official game-day fit. The climate didn’t matter. He wore it every single game. So, seeing Tressel in an Indiana vest with the trident logo was… strange. But rules are rules, and Indiana earned it.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hoosiers beat Ohio State fair and square in a gritty, defense-heavy title game. The difference came in the third quarter when Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza hit Elijah Sarratt for a 17-yard touchdown to take a 13–10 lead, a score that held up until the end. It marked Ohio State’s first loss of the 2025 season. For Tressel, it was a tough pill to swallow.

Ironically, he’s done a similar sweater-vest before “The Game,” this time with Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. Thankfully for Tressel, the Buckeyes won that one, sparing him another fashion nightmare after years of frustration against the Wolverines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Once a Buckeye, always a Buckeye

Jim Tressel didn’t jump straight from the sidelines into politics. After stepping down as Ohio State’s head coach in May 2011, he spent more than a decade in higher education administration. He left Columbus in the shadow of the NCAA’s “Tattoogate” scandal, where players received improper benefits. Tressel knew about the violations but failed to report them, leading to his resignation.

Before entering public office, his final stop was as president of Youngstown State University. Only after retiring from that role did Governor Mike DeWine step in and nominate Tressel for statewide office. Even now, with political responsibilities on his plate, Tressel never really leaves football behind. He’s still the go-to voice for Buckeye head coaches when things get tricky. And with Ohio State going 1–5 against Michigan under Ryan Day before this season, Tressel clearly felt the urge to weigh in.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s a tough place to play,” Jim Tressel says in a conversation with WBNS 10TV. “The only time we lost to them was up there (Ann Arbor). They got great fans like we do. It’s loud. You got to quiet that crowd… keeping your wits about you, keeping poised, patient, but playing with a lot of velocity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He knows that challenge firsthand. Back in 2003, during his third season, Ohio State went to Ann Arbor and suffered a rare 35–21 loss. Still, that single defeat never dented his legendary status in Columbus.