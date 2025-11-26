Ohio Governor Offers Ryan Day Advice Before Michigan Game

Celebrated coach Jim Tressel may not be too involved in coaching the Buckeyes at present, but he remains a Buckeye through and through. Amid his official duty as the Lieutenant Governor of Ohio, the former head coach remains as invested in the team’s best interests. So when he pulled up to Ohio Stadium, carrying the honor of ringing the bell on Saturday, he had a lot to say about beating that team up North.

The Game dates back to 1897. It’s been over a century, and the emotions have bled through the years, culminating in an epic showdown during the rivalry week every season. Words fail to describe the intense environment inside the stadium, with raucous fans cheering as loud as possible. Michigan Stadium might not have gimmicks like the ‘Cowbell tradition.’ Despite that, it’s loud. Naturally, Columbus was all ears when Tressel, who went 9-1 against Michigan, shared insights on how to beat the Wolverines. And the answer to that is keeping that poise.

“That’s a tough place to play,” Jim Tressel says in a conversation with WBNS 10TV. “The only time we lost to them was up there (Ann Arbor). They got great fans like we do. It’s loud. You got to quiet that crowd… keeping your wits about you, keeping poised, patient, but playing with a lot of velocity.”

It was 2003 when Ohio State headed to Ann Arbor for its annual rivalry game. Tressel was in his third season and faced a major 35-21 defeat. However, that lone defeat never dimmed his legacy at Columbus. He was still the beloved head coach who faced off against Michigan for over a decade and made them sweat.

Ryan Day has been chasing that goal for over four years now, and he may greatly benefit from Tressel’s insights.

Presently, Ohio State remains the No. 1 program across college football. With a guaranteed playoff seat and the most probable winners of the national championship again, the Buckeyes remain cool and collected. But their success is incomplete without beating Michigan.

The intense sentiments remain the same on both sides of the line of scrimmage. The flag-planting incident was among the most intense of the emotional aftermath that followed Michigan’s win over Ohio State last season, to the point that the Maize and Blue Flag is preserved and showcased at Michigan’s Towsley Museum Lobby.

On the other hand, the Buckeyes’ animosity manifests in a sudden disappearance of the letter ‘M’ from all over Columbus. Fans cross out the M, replacing it with a taped X. Back in 1973, they tore down the revered Michigan’s iconic M club banner. The then-announcer Bob Ufer was almost hot-headed regarding the disrespectful gesture. “They will meet a dastardly fate here for that,” he said. It was a tie, 10-10, as both programs were waiting to get to the Rose Bowl. Ultimately, the Buckeyes were picked to head to the Bowl game.

“Sometimes weather’s the great equalizer,” Jim Tressel warned, but added. “There’s nothing like that last regular-season game.” Meanwhile, Sherrone Moore is leaning on the home field advantage, calling Michigan fans to make the most ravenous, craziest, and energetic environment. And Jim Tressel’s advice is crisp and clear. Be poised and do not let the noise distract you.

Jim Tressel praises Ryan Day

Taking the reins from Urban Meyer, Ryan Day began his journey at Ohio State in 2017. He has since guided the program to four CFP berths, two Big Ten championships, a 2024 national championship, and more. Boasting elite units on both sides of the ball, along with a stacked locker room, powerhouse Ohio State sits proudly at the top of college football. And Ohio Governor Jim Tressel couldn’t be prouder.

“I’m so proud of Ryan,” he said. “He’s kept a nice even keel, which is hard, and just love watching him.”

On both paper and execution, Ryan Day’s program is a success. But neither the head coach nor the fans are emotionally satisfied. For they haven’t faced a lot of success yet in beating Michigan over the years. Armed with a talented locker room, led by Julian Sayin, Coach Day is determined to get that win. His message to Michigan couldn’t be clearer. “Fun is kicking a–,” Day said. “That is what we want to do on Saturday.”