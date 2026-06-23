Jim Tressel Sends Special Message After Ryan Day’s Ohio State Makes Major Season-Opener Announcement

Long before the national title. Long before the famous sweater vest. Long before he became one of the most successful coaches in school history, Jim Tressel was simply an Ohio kid who dreamed about Ohio Stadium. That connection never left him. And now, everyone will see that legacy when they enter the Shoe.

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On Tuesday, OSU announced that Tressel will be enshrined in the Ohio Stadium Ring of Honor. It will happen in a jam-packed Horse Shoe during the Buckeyes’ 2026 season opener against Ball State on Sept. 5. Now, the ceremony will place him alongside some of the biggest names, like Urban Meyer. So, after the announcement, Tressel couldn’t hold back sharing a heartfelt note.

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“Growing up in Ohio, Ohio Stadium was about as special a place as there could be for a Buckeye fan.” Tressel wrote on X. “I grew up admiring Paul Brown and Woody Hayes, and they both meant so much to our family. To be recognized alongside these men is truly humbling. I’m grateful to have been a small part of such a special tradition.

“And I will be forever grateful to Andy Geiger and President Brit Kirwan for giving us this extraordinary opportunity. Thank you to Ellen and our entire family, our players, our coaches and support staff, and the entire Buckeye Nation, for the support over the years.”

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The former OSU HC was the architect of OSU’s dominance in the 2000s. In just 10 seasons in Columbus, he went 106-23 and won six Big Ten titles. He also won the 2002 national title in style, as OSU went 14-0 on its way to the championship. Tressel was the hottest commodity in the coaching market. Never mind his remarkable 9-1 record against Michigan. Tressel had several offers from other programs, but OSU loyalty ran thick in his veins. His impact went beyond wins, and that will remain invaluable for generations.

Tressel arrived from Youngstown State University in January 2001. During his introductory speech, he famously told Buckeye fans they would be proud of their team when it traveled to Ann Arbor. Less than a year later, Ohio State beat Michigan. That set the tone for the next decade. The Buckeyes became known for discipline, defense, special teams, and a team-first culture. Those principles still show up under current coach Ryan Day.

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Day’s offenses are much more aggressive through the air than Tressel’s teams were. But several aspects still retain the legend’s principles. For starters, OSU still places huge value on player leadership, strong defense, and special teams. Most importantly, the toughness in the Game. Not to mention that maintaining a year-round culture instead of relying on just talent is something Ryan Day also follows. Following in Tressel’s legacy, even Day has emphasized preserving the Buckeye traditions while modernizing the program.

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Ryan Day remembers Tressel’s legacy after the Ring of Honor announcement

Recent Ohio State honors show the school continuing to celebrate its legends. Former linebacker James Laurinaitis was selected for the 2026 College Football Hall of Fame class. Ohio State also honored former stars through its Victory Bell tradition, which has featured names such as Archie Griffin, Urban Meyer, John Cooper, Clark Kellogg, Michael Redd, and Jerry Lucas. Laurinaitis will receive that honor this season as well.

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“Coach Tressel’s success on the field was remarkable, but what stands out most to me is how he invested in people,” Day said to the Buckeye Sports Bulletin following the Ring of Honor announcement. “They understood that coaching is much more than the game, as it is about developing leaders, building character, and preparing young men for the challenges they’ll face in life after football.

“We’re building on the legacy he and all the outstanding leaders before us created for this historic program. His legacy will always be measured not just by what his teams accomplished, but by the countless lives he helped shape through his leadership and mentorship.”

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Now Tressel joins another exclusive list. For a coach who spent years telling players to honor the tradition rather than chase personal recognition, the moment carries extra meaning. The boy who once looked up at Ohio Stadium from the stands will soon have his name permanently attached to it. And for many Buckeye fans, that feels exactly right.