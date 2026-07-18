Jimbo Fisher Makes Career Decision If He Never Gets Another Coaching Job After $77.6M Exit

Jimbo Fisher spent almost 14 years as a head coach before moving to TV. Texas A&M fired him in November 2023 after two seasons that did not meet expectations. The school still owes him $77.6 million, one of the biggest payouts in college football. Now, Fisher has already decided where his career will be heading if he never gets another coaching job.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“If another opportunity doesn’t come, I like doing TV. I like the people and the interaction. I like it,” said Jimbo Fisher to The Athletic in an interview on July 17, as reported by David Ubben.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fisher joined ACC Network and ESPN in July 2025 as a studio analyst for ACC Huddle. After his firing, he remained around football through media roles. Preparing for each show reminds him of coaching life. He says being in the studio feels like he’s “back on the sideline again.”

Even so, Fisher is not just waiting for a coaching call. A comeback is possible, but likely not as a head coach. If the right fit appears, such as an offensive coordinator role in college or the NFL, he would return. His nearly three-decade career gave him feelings he still cannot forget, and he has spoken about that openly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But coaches are coaches,” said Fisher. “The relationship with players. The competition. I miss the competition. I miss recruiting. If I can recruit without money, I can recruit with money. I promise you that. But I miss the competition and the game planning. That was never work to me. That was fun. It was a grind, but it was fun.”

Before his six seasons with the Aggies, Fisher had strong success in Tallahassee. He helped Florida State win two ACC titles and the 2013 national championship. After a tough 2017 season, he resigned and took a large deal to become Texas A&M’s head coach. The Aggies invested heavily, then paid a record buyout to end the partnership.

ADVERTISEMENT

His early results in College Station earned him an extension that made him one of the highest-paid coaches. But his results did not match that pay, and he and A&M parted ways. His mixed SEC record in a changing college football landscape may make some programs hesitant to hire him as a head coach. Fisher knows this. So he is building a career where his voice matters every Saturday, even if no new coaching offer arrives.

Jimbo Fisher leans into his on-camera role

Shifting from head coaching to a TV role on the ACC Network was not simple. Many ex-coaches try media jobs, but Fisher has gone all in. He is now a regular face on ACC Huddle, and fans have responded quickly. This shows he enjoys the work, not just doing time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve always had tremendous respect for this conference, and I’m looking forward to breaking down the action each week with such a talented group,” said Fisher after joining the network as a CFB analyst.

ADVERTISEMENT

Standing outside Doak Campbell in October 2025, Fisher heard fans chant his name and do the tomahawk chop. He teared up, then turned back to the mic. That moment told him something simple. He can still be part of the game he loves without needing a headset on the field.

“Anyone that would give us a fair chance to win. It doesn’t have to be elite-elite,” said Fisher to The Athletic. For Fisher, that fair chance might come on a sideline. If it does not, he already has a career he chose.