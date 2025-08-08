Jimbo Fisher Makes Coaching Intentions Clear After Taking $77M Buyout for Texas A&M Exit

Jimbo Fisher arrived at Texas A&M in 2018 with championship rings and sky-high expectations. The Aggies made a massive splash, luring him away from FSU with a fully guaranteed $75 M deal. A contract that instantly turned heads. However, Fisher was seen as the coach who could elevate A&M into the SEC elite. And for a while, the vision seemed possible. “We came here to win championships,” said Fisher in 2020, during what would become the peak of his tenure, finishing 9–1 and ranked No. 4 in the country. But sustaining that success proved elusive.

Injuries, inconsistency, and underwhelming QB play took their toll. “We didn’t pan out like we needed to,” admitted Fisher in a 2024 interview. “We played with our first and third team quarterbacks. It’s hard to get play-calling and chemistry with that kind of rotation.” Despite a historic recruiting class in 2022, the results didn’t match the investment. Ultimately, the Aggies pulled the plug in late 2023, ending one of the most expensive coaching tenures in CFB history. But now, Jimbo Fisher is making his coaching intentions crystal clear.

On the August 7th episode of Trials to Triumph, Jimbo Fisher didn’t sidestep the big question from Freddie Stevenson: ” I haven’t been around anybody that I feel like loves ball like you do…Is coaching something that you want to do again at some point?” And as soon as the topic came up, Fisher lit up, diving into heartfelt memories of football, family, and the sidelines that once felt like home. “People have asked me that, and I know I’ve enjoyed my time with my family, because your family does—but my—always tried to include my family. Remember I took the kids, and we always had them at practices, and they were like part of the team. They were in the locker rooms and doing all that, But to answer your question, if the right situation comes along and it’s right, I’m still 59.” said Fisher. But he also didn’t hold back from giving a clear answer.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2017: Florida State vs Duke OCT 14 Florida State Head Coach Jimbo Fisher during the NCAA college football game between Florida State and Duke on Saturday October 14, 2017 at Wallace Wade Stadium, in Durham, NC. Jacob Kupferman/CSM Durham NC United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20171014_zaf_c04_110.jpg JacobxKupfermanx csmphototwo299960

AD

“I’m still in great shape, I’m healthy..[we] have had success everywhere we’ve ever been. We know at the end A&M it’s unfortunate, but we also had the highest ranked team they ever had there in 2020,” he said, making it clear he’s got fuel left in the tank. Then came the resume check. Fisher highlighted the highs at Texas A&M, including their top-ranked 2020 season, while owning up to the recent struggles. “Our quarterbacks got hurt… we played with first team and third team… it’s just hard to get play calling and get guys around.” So, the results fell short, but in his words, “We’ve had success everywhere we’ve ever been.” Here, Fisher didn’t hide his emotions when talking about the game.

“Yes, I still do,” he said, when asked if he wanted to coach again. “Because I still love—I never thought I would have a job, and I loved it.” So, the passion is still burning. Following that, he pointed to his track record—72% win rate, 80% in playoff games, a national title as both a head coach and assistant. But beyond the trophies, it’s the bond with players that he misses most. “So many relation—I miss the relationships and the players,” admitted Fisher. Now, while Fisher’s coaching fire still burns, Texas A&M is still footing the bill.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jimbo Fisher’s buyout remains massive

Texas A&M swung for the fences with Jimbo Fisher—and missed. The $77 M buyout that followed became CFB’s most expensive lesson. When the Aggies poached Fisher from Florida State, it was supposed to be a championship blueprint. Instead, it turned into a cautionary tale filled with losses, letdowns, and a jaw-dropping payout. Now, the money trail is out in the open.

ESPN’s Cole Cubelic broke it down: Fisher got $19.4 million up front within 60 days of his firing. And the rest? A cool $58.2 million paid out in yearly installments through 2031—just to not coach. So, that’s around $7–8 million per year. As Cubelic quipped, stating, “I think I’d be all right.” Honestly, that’s not a buyout; it’s a lifetime achievement trophy wrapped in SEC cash.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And when asked what Jimbo Fisher’s up to now, Cole Cubelic joked, “Who cares? He’s living on a ranch… actually, ranches.” Although Fisher dabbles in media, Cubelic wasn’t buying it: “Coach, no. No, you don’t.” So, the whole saga became meme-worthy. But inside A&M, the laughter died fast. AD Ross Bjork didn’t sugarcoat it, stating, “A change in leadership was necessary.” And just like that, one of CFB’s priciest coaching experiments ended, with more money burned than banners raised.