JMU Athlete Arrested Weeks After Billy Napier Brought Him Into College Football Program

Scandal has rocked Harrisonburg before Billy Napier could begin his inaugural spring camp with the Dukes. JMU has acknowledged the scandal surrounding KD Mosley, who was arrested earlier this month. Here’s what we know about the situation.

James Madison University tight end KD Mosley was arrested on February 7 on charges of assault and battery and possession of a fake ID, according to Harrisonburg/Rockingham General District Court records. The arrest comes just weeks after the 6-foot-3, 235-pound transfer from Howard officially signed with the Dukes in late January.

“We are aware of an incident that occurred earlier in February, which is being addressed according to department and university policy,” a JMU athletics spokesperson told JMU Sports News in a statement. When asked about videos circulating online that allegedly show the incident, the spokesperson added, “As far as any videos that may be circulating in a public space, we cannot confirm any identities in videos or actions by any specific individuals.”​

According to court records, Mosley allegedly committed assault and battery on February 7. It is a Class 1 misdemeanor in Virginia that carries maximum penalties of up to one year in jail and a fine of $2,500. The possession of a fake ID charge is a Class 2 misdemeanor with maximum penalties of six months in jail and a $1,000 fine. Legal experts note that penalties typically fall below those maximum standards, particularly for first-time offenders. Mosley has an initial hearing scheduled for February 23 at 9 a.m. in Harrisonburg/Rockingham General District Court.​

Social media posts that appeared on Mosley’s Instagram account allegedly showed footage of the incident before being deleted. Fans recorded screen captures of the post. It reportedly showed someone hitting another individual after a verbal disagreement. The post included a caption, “smacked his goofy ahh” with laughing emojis, according to multiple sources. The court record appears to incorrectly label Mosley as female. But the name and date of birth match the JMU tight end, sources confirmed.

Mosley’s arrival in Harrisonburg was considered important for JMU’s depth at tight end following significant roster turnover. The Dukes lost Lacota Dippre, who transferred to Florida, and Josh Phifer, who transferred to UCLA. Logan Kyle also graduated after exhausting his eligibility.

To address these departures, JMU hit the transfer portal and added Mosley, along with West Chester’s Thatcher Miller and ETSU’s Cole Keller. Mosley has two years of eligibility remaining. He also played over 600 snaps at Howard and recorded 14 receptions for 129 yards and two touchdowns in nine games during the 2025 season.

This incident is a curveball to Billy Napier’s plans for the 2026 season. Harrisonburg provided him a second chance after he navigated a tough time at Florida. But what seemed like an easy job has now become a little difficult. Mosley’s arrest will make things dicey for the TE room, since he was an important addition.

A look at KD Mosley’s career

Mosley played high school football at Greenville High. He was an HSFA South Carolina Academic All-America honoree in his sophomore season. The TE had initially committed to Gardner-Webb, but withdrew his pledge from there after the former head coach was hired by East Tennessee. Mosley finally chose Howard.

Mosley transferred to JMU from Howard in January, with two years of eligibility left. He came to JMU with 16 receptions in 187 yards, 3 TDs, and more than 600 snaps. In 2024, Mosley was named MEAC Rookie of the Week for his performance against Morehouse, where he logged in one reception for 33 yards and a score.

At JMU, he was going to play a part in replacing the losses of TEs Josh Phifer and Lacota Dippre, who had transferred out to UCLA and Florida, respectively. Veteran TE Logan Kyle has exhausted his eligibility. Mosley was slated to play as a second or third string TE, as fellow transfer Thacher Miller comes in with the most experience. Losing the former will be extremely alarming for Billy Napier. Even if Mosley is able to evade time, he will most definitely have to deal with punishments from the school.