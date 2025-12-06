Billy Napier Channels 3x Super Bowl Winning HC After Replacing Bob Chesney

James Madison won its first Sun Belt championship, and the good news kept on rolling. HC Bob Chesney has accepted the UCLA job, but will continue leading JMU. Even though the new HC, Billy Napier, is supposed to take the reins for the next season, he showed a glimpse of a three-time Super Bowl-winning head coach’s philosophy.

“The culture precedes positive results. Champions behave like champions before they’re champions; they have a winning standard of performance before they are winners. -Bill Walsh #GoDukes | @JMUFootball”.

Billy Napier was the top candidate to replace UCLA-bound Bob Chesney, as he holds a 62-35 career record. He was dismissed by the Florida Gators earlier this season, but JMU has offered him the chance, and the HC on X was quoting legendary head coach Bill Walsh’s famous thoughts on program culture.

The message reflects how Napier intends to bring the energy and philosophy of the three-time Super Bowl winner into the program as he builds toward sustained success. With the Dukes sitting at 12-1 this season, Napier already inherits a strong foundation to continue elevating the team.

This is a developing story…