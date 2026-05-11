Joe Burrow’s Parents Send Message as Ex-LSU QB Lands $50,000 Support for Fanbase

Despite spending just two years at LSU, Joe Burrow’s legacy is etched in Louisiana’s history. That isn’t just down to his achievements on the field. The Baton Rouge community took to Burrow because of what it meant to him to represent the Tigers. Since his move to the pros, the Heisman winner has continued to give back to the community through the Joe Burrow Foundation.

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The organization held an event on Friday to support its mission to tackle food insecurity and children’s mental health issues in Louisiana and Ohio, two places that are most special to Burrow’s college journey. The “Tiger Tee-Off” event held on May 8 at Topgolf Baton Rouge raised a substantial amount. Kroger, a well-known corporation, donated $50,000 to help in the noble cause.

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The auctioned items included a Heisman-autographed football, a signed jersey by Justin Jefferson, a 2019 national championship helmet signed by Coach O, and a similar helmet signed by Joe Burrow, among others.

Joe Burrow was present in Baton Rouge along with his parents, Jimmy and Robin Burrow. Former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron was also in attendance. In an interview with Jacque Doucet, the parents raised awareness of the cause and shared how rewarding it feels to help others.

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“It [football] changed our lives. Now we have the opportunity to change lives through the foundation. That’s why we are here to spread the word, spread the knowledge about what we’re doing… raise money to extend our programs to here in Baton Rouge,” Robin Burrow said.

“Joe’s name certainly adds credibility to what we’re trying to do. They understand that if Joe’s involved, it’s a legitimate foundation,” Jimmy Burrow said about his son. “Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the money stays here,” he added.

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During his two seasons with the Tigers, Joe Burrow cemented his legacy as one of the greatest quarterbacks in college football history. His 2019 campaign was remarkable, as he threw for 5,671 passing yards and 60 touchdowns while leading LSU to a perfect 15–0 season and a national championship triumph.

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The Joe Burrow Foundation was officially launched in October 2022. And while this was when he was in the pros, the origins lie in what Burrow said in his 2019 Heisman Trophy Acceptance Speech about poverty and food insecurity in his hometown of Athens, Ohio. He echoed the same words while describing the work of his foundation.

“I believe that everyone has a responsibility to do good,” said Burrow. “This Foundation allows me and my family to give back. So many of you made generous contributions to support food insecurity in Athens County, Ohio, following my 2019 Heisman Trophy speech.

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We will build on our efforts to tackle food insecurity by also finding ways to offer support in Greater Cincinnati, other parts of Ohio, Baton Rouge, and Louisiana. My mom, a lifetime educator, experiences firsthand the effects of mental health issues on children and their families. We want to make a difference here as well.”

Joe Burrow’s football journey so far

The four-star quarterback out of The Plains, Ohio, started his college football career with the Buckeyes in the class of 2015 and stayed for 3 seasons. From 2015 to ’17, Burrow completed 29 of 39 pass attempts for 287 yards, three touchdowns, two passing, and one rushing. He still maintains good relationships with his old team.

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“I always say I went to school at Ohio State and played football at LSU,” Burrow said. “That’s how I think about it.”

The QB was the first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. After an eventful offseason, he is back at training with his Bengals teammates. The QB appeared on the red carpet at the Met Gala this year, alongside big shots in the sports industry. This was his second consecutive year at the Met. He also ruled the runway at Vogue World 2024 in Paris.