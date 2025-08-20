‘Tis that time of the year for college football, folks. Week 0 starts in T minus 2 days, in a grand spectacle at the Irish capital of Dublin. It’s going to be a fiery matchup between longtime foes Kansas State and Iowa State. Who wins this game will ultimately play a role in the Big 12 afterwards, making this a high-stakes game for both parties. Joel Klatt has picked his winner among the two.

The Farmageddon rivalry is one of the longest college football rivalries in history, and the only one that has never been interrupted. Iowa State has a narrow lead of 54-50-4 at the moment, and it’s also going as the No. 22 team on the AP Poll. They return as almost Big-12 champions, and after a historic 11-2 season. The Cyclones should be embracing the momentum, maybe even clinching the league’s title this year. But Joel Klatt favored the other side of the rivalry for this game.

He said in an August 20 episode of his show, “If they’re cleaner with the football, Kansas State really should be at the top of the Big 12. This game matches up programs that I love because Matt Campbell has done very similar things to what Chris Klieman has done at Kansas State, which is develop and play incredibly sound football in every area. And when they get the right quarterback, when they get the right defense, they’re going to pop just like the Cyclones did a year ago.” Kansas State has surged dramatically in rankings ahead of its opener, and will debut as the No. 17 team this Saturday.

via Imago December 31, 2022: Kansas St. Head Coach Chris Klieman looks on as his team plays during the 89th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Kansas St. Wildcats at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA. /CSM New Orleans USA – ZUMAc04_ 20221231_zaf_c04_012 Copyright: xJonathanxMailhesx

Klieman returns for the 7 season, along with 2 -year starting QB Avery Johnson. A better Johnson can mean trouble for Campbell’s front-seven, which is his expertise. And it’s not just the QB who stands to make an impact. Also returning is his trusted support in the backfield, Dylan Edward, who was the Rate Bowl offensive MVP last year. Jackson became a little turnover prone in 2024, throwing 10 interceptions. Which is why Klatt still mentioned being turnover-free as a condition for Kansas State’s win.

But the Cyclones aren’t far behind. The winner is going to have a shining record on their report card from this game, and will stand to affect the rankings by the time playoff rolls in. They had the upper hand in the past two editions of the Farmageddon. This time, however, Klatt thinks losses in one key area can threaten the Cyclones’ edge over K-State.

Joel Klatt points out why Iowa State seems doubtful against Kansa State

In CBS Sports’ ranking of Big 12 QBs ahead of the season, Rocco Becht was ranked the 2 -best. Avery Johnson was hot on his heels, ranking at No. 3. Joel Klatt had an ice-cold comment for Becht’s supporting cast, which can become a problem. “The reason that I haven’t picked Iowa State in the offseason to win the Big 12 and go to the college football playoff is, is for a very specific reason. Losing those two wide receivers is going to be really difficult to overcome for Rocco Becht,” the analyst said.

That’s Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, who put in an impressive production to help Rocco Becht shine. Higgins registered 87 catches for 1,183 yards, and Noel followed suit with 80 catches for 1,194 yards. “I asked him about those wide receivers. He was very excited. He was very excited and he thought that they were going to surprise people with how well they would play on the outside. […] It’s just tough for me, in all honesty, to believe him. Because you don’t know until the bullets are live,” Klatt added.

Matt Campbell is coming off a historic year this season. Klieman is gearing to make this one as pivotal for Kansas State. It’s going to be coin-toss game between the two, since both squads look to be at par with each other. Will Kansas State be able to snatch the winning crown from the Cyclones this Saturday?