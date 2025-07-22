Joel Klatt Names ACC Team That is Definitely Making College Football Playoffs

Joel Klatt is all in on one ACC powerhouse heading into 2025. Yes, the FOX Sports analyst believes this team is poised to shake up the CFP scene. But why? It starts with experience—16 starters are back from last season, making them one of the most battle-tested rosters in the country. Add in a strong finish to 2024, and the momentum is real. So, Klatt’s message is clear: get on board now, before this train leaves the station. But the real question on everyone’s mind — which team is it?

On the July 21st episode of The Joel Klatt Show, the FOX Sports analyst finally dropped the name. While breaking down which teams are trending up or down for the 2025 season, Klatt didn’t hesitate. And he put Dabo Swinney’s squad at the very top of his “buy” list. That’s right — Clemson claimed the No. 1 spot. Following that, the praise came, and Klatt stated, “Clemson is just really, really good. I think they’re going to have an outstanding year. They finished with 10 years last year, snuck into the playoffs. They beat SMU in that championship game, gave Texas everything they could handle. Dabo seems to have that, like, this confidence back.” And why not?

Here’s the thing — Joel Klatt sees a loaded roster ready to make noise. Yup, QB Cade Klubnik is back for his third year as the starter, and for the third straight season, he’s working with OC Garrett Riley. That kind of chemistry is rare. And the offensive line? Four seniors return up front, bringing leadership and grit. But the wild card could be true freshman RB Gideon Davidson — a top-five talent who’s expected to make an immediate impact. Now, while the offense seems ready to gear up, what about the defense?

According to Joel Klatt, the defense is absolutely stacked. And he calls it one of the best units in the country. Leading the charge is new DC Tom Allen, who brings his fiery energy after a stint at Penn State. So, the talent? Off the charts. Then TJ Parker brings the heat off the edge. Peter Woods is a force in the trenches. On top of that, Avieon Terrell locks things down at corner. And linebacker Sammy Brown? He’s a game-changer. So, top to bottom, this defense is built to dominate. But beyond the potential on both sides of the ball, there’s one thing that matters most in the CFP race — the schedule. So, is it tough or manageable?

Right now, according to Klatt, the path to the Playoff isn’t all that brutal. In fact, he believes their toughest tests come outside the conference. “You could make a strong argument that their two most difficult games are non-conference games,” said Klatt. Then they open the season against LSU and later face in-state rival South Carolina — both matchups that could bring serious heat. But as for the ACC slate? No Miami. And SMU comes to their house. So, the trickiest road trips are to Georgia Tech and Louisville. “I think both of those games are tougher than any game they have on the rest of their schedule,” he added. Given that, the verdict? Manageable, with a few bumps, but nothing this squad can’t handle. Now, when you put it all together — the manageable schedule, the stacked defense, and the veteran offense — it’s hard to ignore what’s building.

But Joel Klatt certainly isn’t. “This is a team that, for sure, will be in the playoff, and I think could make a deep run,” he said. He’s even thinking bigger. “I’ll be pretty surprised if this is not a team in the national semifinals. And you know what? I’m toying around with, in my bracket, putting them as a team playing for the national championship. We’ll just see who they play,” mentioned the Fox Sports’ analyst. So, his final verdict? “My number one buy team for 2025: Clemson.” Now, while the CFP dream feels within reach, Dabo Swinney is leading Clemson into a bold new chapter — a $26 M NIL era.

Clemson’s HC makes his latest power move

Well, Dabo Swinney has long voiced his concerns about the chaos of the NIL era. But with a new $20.5 M revenue-sharing model now live, the Clemson coach sees hope for structure and stability. Because as per rule, starting July 1, schools can directly pay athletes, and Clemson plans to funnel about 86% of that money into football. Meanwhile, new tools like “NIL Go” and stricter guidelines aim to curb shady deals and stop the pay-for-play trend. So for now, Swinney isn’t sure how it’ll all play out, but he’s putting his faith in the system.

“I do [have faith in it],” he said at Clemson’s media day, pointing to the years of planning behind the House settlement. “A lot of people have been involved for a long time, so yeah, I’ve got faith.” But Clemson is already feeling the financial weight, with $26 M in new expenses — $20.5 M for revenue sharing and $6 M for scholarships. Still, fan support remains strong, with Clemson ranking top 15 in attendance across 6 sports last year. And the most intriguing part? Swinney knows change won’t come overnight.

But for a program that’s steered clear of the portal-and-pay chaos, he’s hopeful structure is on the way. “Everybody has been affected,” he remarked. “But I think we’re all hopeful that we’ll have a little more order.” So, for Swinney, it’s about more than football. “The goal is still to educate young people—and that starts with creating a landscape that actually allows for it.” Now, we’ll just have to wait and watch how Clemson navigates this new era with efficiency and control.