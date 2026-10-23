Joel Klatt Names 3 True National Title Contenders Despite Week 8 Losses, Snubs Undefeated Miami and Ohio State

Apparently, losing is no longer a problem when Joel Klatt decides who’s championship material. The FOX Sports analyst has identified just three teams he trusts to compete for a national title in January, and all three lost last Saturday. Yet Klatt continues to back them, raising an uncomfortable question: Do results actually matter, or do certain programs get a free pass?

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Meanwhile, Ohio State, undefeated Miami, and BYU were left out, raising serious questions about whether Klatt values actual results or simply trusts certain teams regardless of their losses.

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“You guys are going to get absolutely furious with me about, I only have three teams above the line. They all lost Saturday,” Klatt said on The Joel Klatt Show.

Notre Dame remains Klatt’s first choice despite its 28-24 loss to BYU. Quarterback C.J. Carr nearly engineered a late comeback, while an early targeting ejection of Notre Dame’s top defensive end left the Irish vulnerable against BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier.

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“Notre Dame is still above the line for me,” Klatt said. “I know they didn’t play anywhere close to their best game, but that was a hostile environment.”

Klatt also backed Georgia despite its shocking 27-24 loss to Auburn. Three turnovers, Gunner Stockton’s mistakes, and costly penalties hurt the Bulldogs, but Klatt believes they can correct those issues before the playoffs.

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“If you just ask me, who are the teams that you trust above the line in January in a neutral site, it’s gotta be Georgia,” Klatt said.

Indiana completes his list despite losing 19-15 to Ohio State. Klatt praised quarterback Josh Hoover’s late-game improvement and Charlie Becker’s contributions, arguing that the Hoosiers remain a dangerous playoff opponent despite the defeat.

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“Even in a loss, I think that’s a tough team to beat,” Klatt said.

But Klatt’s exclusions arguably created a bigger controversy than his selections.

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Klatt excluded undefeated Miami because he remains unconvinced by its defense. Ohio State’s omission came down to Julian Sayin’s injury, which has left Ryan Day’s quarterback situation uncertain. However, Klatt suggested the Buckeyes could make his list if another quarterback proves capable of utilizing Jeremiah Smith, whom he called “the nuclear wide receiver.”

BYU also missed out despite defeating Notre Dame and climbing to No. 2 nationally. Klatt questioned whether the Cougars could replicate their success away from home.

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“You can’t play at home every single week,” he said.

Interestingly, Klatt ranked BYU first in his own poll but still doesn’t trust the Cougars in a neutral-site playoff matchup.

This isn’t the first time Klatt has questioned BYU despite its unbeaten record. In November 2024, he dropped the Cougars from his Top 10 even after they improved to 9-0 with a 22-21 victory over Utah. Instead, he ranked two-loss teams like Georgia, Alabama, and Ole Miss ahead of them, drawing backlash from fans. BYU had already secured two ranked victories, including a road win over SMU, yet Klatt still placed the Cougars outside his top 10. Two years later, his skepticism toward the program has resurfaced.

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His three-team list also reflects his skepticism toward the proposed 24-team College Football Playoff expansion in 2027. Klatt has argued that the field would include far more teams than those realistically capable of winning a national championship.

Notre Dame’s November 7 matchup against Miami could directly challenge his assessment, while Ohio State’s bye week offers time to address its quarterback situation. For now, Klatt is backing three teams coming off losses over undefeated and higher-ranked contenders, a judgment that could look very different by January.