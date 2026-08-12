Joel Klatt Predicts First-Time National Champions For 2026 Season, But Fans Disagree 

Joel Klatt is putting his reputation on the line with the Oregon Ducks. He ranked them No. 1 entering the 2026 season, convinced Dan Lanning has built a roster capable of securing the program’s first national title in the upcoming campaign. For Ducks fans, it requires a leap of faith to look past last season’s brutal playoff exit.

Joel Klatt backed Oregon ahead of blue-bloods like Notre Dame and Ohio State at the top of his preseason rankings. He later doubled down while discussing the Ducks on The Herd w/Colin Cowherd, insisting that Eugene now holds the most complete team in college football.

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“They’re the most experienced, deepest, best defensive line in college football,” he said. “That alone tells you that this is a very different roster than what Oregon has had in the past. Their defense should be outstanding around that defensive line.”

Oregon also brings back much of its defensive core, including Bear Alexander, A’Mauri Washington, Matayo Uiagalelei, and Teitum Tuioti. Combined with proven depth across the offense, Klatt feels comfortable calling it the top roster in the country. His faith isn’t built on speculation.

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Quarterback Dante Moore is back after a massive 2025 campaign where he delivered 3,565 passing yards and 30 touchdowns. Klatt considers Moore the top signal-caller in the nation entering the 2026 season, giving Oregon the star power needed to chase and eventually win a ring.

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“It’s the most experienced roster in college football,” he added. “This was the easiest pick for me in that top seven. They are unquestionably in my eyes, the favorite to win the national championship and the number one team in the country.”

That “first-time champion” label carries serious history. Oregon has spent almost a decade and a half knocking on the door, losing national title games in the 2010 and 2014 seasons. Klatt believes this 2026 group breaks the curse, but fans know that shiny preseason hype rarely guarantees silverware in January.

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College football fans were quick to point out major red flags that Klatt’s glowing preview completely bypassed. One commenter pushed back directly at the media praise, writing, “@joelklatt did you know that @colincowherd is a low IQ loser in sports media!” That was enough to get some fans pushing back on the Oregon hype.

Other fans brought up real-world evidence. “Cignetti already disproved that. Stars don’t matter as much as a team,” they commented. They had a fair point. Curt Cignetti’s Indiana squad marched into Eugene last October and handed Oregon a 30-20 defeat.

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A third reaction went after the hype itself. “If it was 7V7, sure, but the Oregon hype is overrated,” they wrote.

Then came the longer-running skepticism. “Year 7 of you saying that. Ahahahah,” they wrote, pointing at the frustration surrounding Dan Lanning. Oregon has steadily built itself into a national contender, but getting close and actually winning the whole thing are two very different things.

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And finally, one fan went straight for the obvious question, writing, “Huh?!? How they did do against Indiana?!??”

The skepticism makes sense. Despite Dante Moore’s talent and a loaded defense, Oregon lost twice to Indiana last season, including a 56-22 beating in the Peach Bowl semifinal. Klatt sees a championship roster on paper, but until Oregon clears that hurdle on the field, fans will keep holding their applause.