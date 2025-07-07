Joel Klatt Predicts Overlooked CFB Team to Make First Playoff Appearance

The 12-team playoff era will be in its second year, and the blue bloods are expected to headline the bracket. But with the Big Ten turning into the 2016 NBA Western Conference this season, FOX analyst Joel Klatt is eyeing a dark horse to make the playoffs. He released a list of five programs most likely to make their first-ever playoff appearance; Klatt threw a curveball at No. 5

The team at number 5 was the Iowa Hawkeyes. Despite finishing 8–5 in 2024 and suffering through razor-thin losses, Klatt sees Iowa as one team perfectly positioned to break through and crash the playoff party for the first time in program history. What makes this prediction more than just a long shot is the man now under center in Iowa City.

South Dakota State transfer Mark Gronowski is the name Klatt can’t stop bringing up, and for good reason. “I think this is Iowa’s best quarterback option that they’ve had in years,” Klatt said. “He won two national championships, was the Walter Payton winner two years ago… 6’3”, 230 pounds, he brings a run threat and has 37 rushing touchdowns in his career.” The former FCS powerhouse quarterback brings serious hardware and next-level pedigree with him to the Big Ten.

Beyond Gronowski, Klatt also spotlighted Iowa’s revamped offensive look and longtime defensive stability under Phil Parker. “They have some replacing to do on defense, but I trust Phil Parker. That’s a system that constantly turns out great defenses,” Klatt noted.

“Can they go 10-2? Maybe. They’ve got to beat Iowa State and Indiana early. Penn State and Oregon are the big ones—they play at Kinnick. That used to be where top-five teams go to die. Can they do it again?” Well, Iowa’s schedule is a bit grueling, to be honest. Penn State, Oregon, Nebraska, USC, Iowa State, and Indiana. Do you think there are only two losses among these six games? Not sure, right? We are not either. Ah, well, upset is the name of the game.

With an upgraded offense and a field general Klatt says is being overlooked nationally, Iowa might just be ready to flip the Big Ten script. If Gronowski delivers and the defense holds up, don’t be surprised if the Hawkeyes are standing tall in December, playoff ticket in hand.

A veteran coach and a veteran QB

When Joel Klatt picked Iowa as one of the most likely first-time College Football Playoff entrants in 2025, it was as much of a bet on Kirk Ferentz as it was on Mark Gronowski. The Hawkeyes’ long-serving general will enter his 26th season in charge, with 204 wins and two Big Ten titles under his belt. Now just one win away from becoming the winningest head coach in Big Ten history, Ferentz’s legacy is already etched in stone. But with Mark Gronowski now under center, he has a chance to etch one more chapter, a playoff run that cements Iowa’s return to the national conversation.

This season feels different for Ferentz, and not just because he’s on the verge of breaking records. It’s because he’s got a quarterback who brings both experience and untapped potential. Gronowski is a proven winner with over 10,000 career yards, a Walter Payton Award, and two FCS national titles. Ferentz said it best himself: “He’s doing really well… health-wise, you know, he started throwing the ball this month… We think he’ll be more than full speed in August and really seems to be a positive addition to our football team.” That kind of quiet confidence from Ferentz says a lot.

Despite turning 70 in August, Ferentz is nowhere near done. He told The Athletic, “I feel like this is what I still enjoy doing… I enjoy all the crazy stuff that’s going on the last couple of years here with our game and the landscape.” In a Big Ten now filled with flashier coaches and high-profile transfers, Ferentz remains the steady hand. And with a reloaded offense, trusted DC Phil Parker running the defense, and a new face at quarterback, Iowa might be poised to go beyond respectable. They could be bound for something historic.