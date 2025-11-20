Joel Klatt Reveals What Playoff Committee Should Do About Steve Sarkisian’s Texas

For the last four days, the Texas Longhorns and the College Football Playoff committee have been stuck in a bit of a dilemma regarding Texas’ chances of making the playoff. Realistically, only three SEC teams can make it, and based on current records, those three spots already appear locked up. And remember, no three-loss team has ever made the playoffs in college football history. The big question now is whether the CFP committee will bend precedent for Texas and give them the benefit of the doubt because of their so-called stronger résumé.

On November 19, Joel Klatt hopped on his namesake podcast to make his case about whether a 7–3 Texas team deserves playoff consideration. Klatt’s position is clear: if Texas finishes 9–3, he does not believe they should be seriously considered.

“Is this the team that we really want to say, like, nine and three gets in? I don’t know if this is the team that I want to pound the table for… I think they’re more done than they have a path,” Klatt said.

Klatt argues that Texas’ remaining schedule doesn’t help their case at all. Arkansas is struggling, and beating them adds little value. That alone makes Texas’ playoff path almost impossible. He emphasizes how far behind they are: “Right now, number 10 Alabama is the last team receiving an at-large spot, so that’s a lot of ground to make up.” Klatt also points out that no 3-loss has ever made the playoff and openly doubts the committee would want to break that precedent for this version of Texas.

Some people argue the committee should reward Texas for playing a tough SEC schedule. But others counter that three losses are simply too many, especially when one of those losses came against a much weaker Florida team.

Klatt digs deeper into Texas’ résumé, which he considers very weak. He highlights that their only quality win is against Oklahoma, and after that, their next-best win is Vanderbilt. He also notes that Texas needed overtime to beat two of the SEC’s weakest teams, making their profile even less impressive. Add in the recent blowout loss to Georgia, and the case becomes even harder to defend.

Finally, Klatt questions the way Texas looks on the field, saying the Longhorns still haven’t played a complete, four-quarter game. If the committee values the “eye test,” that works against Texas, too. In his view, Texas fails both the résumé test and the eye test. Klatt concludes the playoff road is extremely unlikely, even if the Longhorns upset the No. 3-ranked Aggies to close the season.

Steve Sarkisian Puts Ice on His Job Rumors

Steve Sarkisian has become a hot name in coaching circles because of how he has turned Texas back into a championship-level program. His strong background in both college football and the NFL only adds to the intrigue. With that kind of résumé, it makes sense that places like Florida, LSU, or even NFL teams such as the New York Giants would be curious about him. But Sarkisian made it very clear during an SEC teleconference that he isn’t interested in leaving. He made it pretty clear: “There’s a possibility I could leave the University of Texas, and that is absolutely false and untrue… I’m not going anywhere.”

Rumors often swirl in college football. Coaches sometimes say they’re staying while quietly exploring other jobs, and that history makes fans suspicious anytime a name like Sarkisian pops up in coaching chatter. But Sarkisian’s statement sounded different. It was more forceful, more personal, and suggested he genuinely means it.

He emphasized how deeply connected he is to Austin. Two of his kids attend Texas. One plays football. Another plans to enroll soon. Sarkisian and his wife even welcomed a new baby recently.

Sarkisian also talked about what he has built at Texas over the last five years, and why he wants to stay. He said, “We came here to win championships.” He pointed to reaching two College Football Playoffs. Winning a Big 12 title. Appearing in the SEC Championship. And sending more players to the NFL in the last two years than any other school. He ended by asking people to stop spreading rumors without evidence because it hurts the team and the university. Overall, he made it clear he’s fully committed to Texas and focused on continuing the work he started.