Joel Klatt Sees Own People Turn on Him as FOX Announcer Controversially Knocks ESPN Product

With the regular season almost coming to an end, analyst Joel Klatt has started making his top 15 list. However, his list included one or two ‘controversial’ picks, hinting at a bias against the SEC. This led fans to call him out in the comment section of his YouTube video.

It isn’t a Joel Klatt list without fans getting upset about his supposed SEC bias. This time, the frustration comes from Klatt’s placement of unbeaten Texas A&M. In a YouTube video, Klatt ranked the Aggies at No. 4, putting them behind Ohio State, Indiana, and Georgia. He justified the decision by pointing to A&M’s narrow comeback win against South Carolina, a game that could have easily gone the other way.

“I moved A&M down because that first half was awful. And they come back, and I will give them credit for that because, like Michigan, you can look at it two ways. Was it gross or was it resilient? And I always try to lean optimistic, and I’m going to with Texas A&M as well.” Klatt said on the November 17th episode of his show.

His take only fueled the fire among fans because he ranked Indiana at No. 2, even though the Hoosiers had a similar close call against Penn State in Week 11. Texas A&M is the only undefeated team in the SEC, yet Klatt placed the Aggies fourth behind Georgia because of their Week 12 performance against South Carolina. If anything, A&M should have been closer to Indiana in the rankings simply because they remain unbeaten.

Accusations of Klatt’s SEC bias have been around for years. Fans point to the media structure: Klatt is Fox Sports’ lead analyst, and FOX is a primary Big Ten broadcast partner, while ESPN/ABC holds the SEC’s exclusive first-tier rights through 2034. Because Klatt’s on-air assignments are tied to FOX’s schedule, he consistently works Big Ten matchups rather than SEC games. That exposure gap, not a confirmed “never ever” absolute, is the basis fans use when claiming he favors the Big Ten.

How fans reacted to Joel Klatt’s Top 15 picks

Safe to say, a lot of fans weren’t happy about Texas A&M’s placement in Joel Klatt’s list. One fan commented, “The A&M logic is hilarious. Tried to stick with you the past several weeks, but can’t. ✌️ dude…” perfectly capturing what a lot of A&M fans thought after the video.

Other A&M fans were absolutely livid with Klatt’s bias against the SEC by throwing the Aggies under the bus for the same thing Indiana did against Penn State, but against a much better side. “So IU gets credit for coming back against a bad Penn State team, but A&M gets punished for coming back by a larger margin against SC. Make it make sense,” one fan commented.

A lot of fans agreed with the comment, and even fans of Joel Klatt were shocked by the favoritism shown by Klatt to Indiana. “Hold on… doesn’t move IU down for a sloppy AF second half, but does move down A&M for a sloppy 1st half? I wouldn’t mind doing it if Joel also did it with IU…” commented one fan.

While the majority were angry about the decision and the bias, one fan stood up for Joel Klatt’s choice with a simple comment. “You can’t give up 30 points in one half and be a top 2 team,” commented the fan. Maybe they didn’t read the other comments, or they fully agree with Joel Klatt’s opinion.