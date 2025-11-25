Joel Klatt Touches Sensitive Nerve With Bold Alabama–Auburn Claim Against ‘Greatest Sport Rivalry’

Thanksgiving week just got even more exciting as college football’s fiercest rivalries take center stage. With Alabama facing Auburn and Ohio State clashing with Michigan, the debate over which rivalry reigns supreme is heating up. Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt has weighed in, adding his perspective to the never-ending rivalry debate.

“The Iron Bowl is not in the hemisphere of Ohio State vs. Michigan,” Joel Klatt said on the Next Round Podcast.

Klatt’s comments came as he seemingly disagreed with Lance Taylor and other hosts, who argued for the Iron Bowl’s dominance. And while Alabama-Auburn is undoubtedly one of the nation’s most intense in-state rivalries, producing unforgettable moments like the 1967 “Run in the Mud,” 1972’s “Punt Bama Punt,” last season’s “Fourth-and-31” and a lot more. Klatt believes Ohio State-Michigan’s history gives it the edge.

Klatt isn’t alone in this assessment. History backs him up. ESPN named Ohio State vs. Michigan the best rivalry in North American sports back in 2000. For decades, their matchups have often decided the Big Ten title race. Since 1942, both teams have entered the game ranked in the AP top five fourteen times, including six of those meetings since 2000. The 2006 showdown remains iconic as No. 1 Ohio State beat No. 2 Michigan in the only top-two matchup in the rivalry’s history.

Michigan enters the game with momentum, carrying a four-game winning streak against Ohio State. Impressively, they’ve done so each time against a higher-ranked Buckeye team. Overall, Michigan leads the all-time series 62-51-6. The rivalry is steeped in history, from Ohio State players singing Carmen Ohio on the train ride home after their brutal 86-0 loss in 1902, to modern-day drama every fan relives each season.

Currently, Alabama leads the Iron Bowl series 51-37-1 and has won the last five matchups. A loss this year could knock the Crimson Tide out of playoff contention. The same stakes apply for Ohio State and Michigan. Even though Ohio State is ranked No. 1, their schedule hasn’t faced a particularly strong opponent, and a loss to Michigan could damage their record.

On top of it, fans’ emotions make it even more intense, as last year, after the brutal loss, Ryan Day got bashed by Ohio State fans. Death threats to him and his family made it evident that one more loss can straightaway put him in front of the fans’ wrath. Even Klatt highlights the same.

“Just a quick note about each of these teams: for Ohio State, they don’t have one player that has beaten Michigan. And for Michigan, they don’t have a single player that has lost to Ohio State,” Klatt said. “And so, as we start to build towards this game, you have to understand that the pressure on Ohio State is immense.”

With that, another concern is on the line for Ohio State.

Jeremiah Smith’s injury scare

Ohio State is gearing up for its final showdown of the regular season against Michigan, and after four consecutive losses, this win means the most to Ryan Day and the team.

But one thing that can hamper their chances is wide receiver Jeremiah Smith’s injury scare. During the UCLA game, he limped in pregame warm-ups but still played the first half, showing his skills. Managing 4 catches in that limited action. His presence is important, knowing he’s Julian Sayin’s trusted WR.

Now, after that, he didn’t even show up against Rutgers, but his absence in the Michigan game might affect Ohio State’s chances. Even though Smith confirmed on the Downs 2 Business Podcast that he is ready to play, there’s still uncertainty.

“I’m feeling good. Dealing with a little situation injury-wise, but I should be good to go for Saturday,” Smith said.

Let’s wait and see if Ohio State changes its fate this season.