Joel Klatt Warns Fifteen Big 12 Teams of Head Coach With A Mission To Retire on High

DC Morgan Scalley has been a lifelong Utah guy. A resident of Salt Lake City, Utah, playing as a defensive back for the Utes from 2001 to 2004, and later transitioning into coaching, starting as a Graduate Assistant at Utah in 2007. So, last year, when he was named the “head coach in waiting” behind Kyle Whittingham, it was no surprise. But it did signal that Whittingham, after spending 21 seasons at Utah, is close to calling it a day. That possibility is a major reason why Utah is now predicted to do the unthinkable in the 2025 season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Before going into the UCLA game, not many predicted Utah to steamroll UCLA, led by their ace QB Nico Iamaleava. For instance, CBS Sports’ Jordan Mendoza listed UCLA as one of his dark horse contenders, and many other analysts predicted similar takes. However, the scoreline (43-10) at the Rose Bowl showed just how dominant Utah is this year, led by their new QB Devon Dampier. That performance, along with Whittingham’s possibility of retiring this season, is a major reason why Joel Klatt predicted something big for the Utes.

“He’s (Kyle Whittingham) contemplating retirement, and so you get this idea of maybe this is a last run type of deal for Kyle Whittingham at Utah,” said Joel Klatt in his 3rd September podcast episode. Moreover, Klatt also predicted Utah to be one of the leading contenders for winning the Big 12. “They were on schedule all night against UCLA. It’s a balanced attack, and Utah is a team that I am very high on and certainly a team that could win the Big 12. There’s no doubt about it,” declared Joel Klatt. And the analyst is onto something here.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Big 12 Media Days Jul 9, 2024 Las Vegas, NV, USA Head coach Kyle Whittingham of Utah speaks to the media during the Big 12 Media Days at Allegiant Stadium. Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium NV USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xCandicexWardx 20240709_mcd_wb4_230

Devon Dampier completed 21 of his 25 passes for 206 yards for two touchdowns and accumulated 87 yards on the ground for a touchdown. Dampier’s stepping up is the primary reason why the offense looks well-oiled, with the guy earning an impressive 88.8 QB rating by ESPN. In contrast, Utah in its 2024 season was ranked 108th nationally in scoring offense, with 21.3 points per game.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“They brought in Devon Dampier. And here with Dampier and Jason Beck (Utah OC), immediately, the quarterback is the leader, even though he’s a transfer. Because he’s the one who knows the offense inside and out. He doesn’t have to learn new terminology. And he can teach his teammates. He then can be the alpha. All of those things are going to help Utah be good right away,” declared Joel Klatt.

Apart from Devon Dampier’s incredible performance, the running backs Wayshawn Parker and NaQuari Rogers were the major factors for Utah accumulating 286 yards in the ground game. Meanwhile, players like Smith Snowden became the X factor, contributing to defense, rushing game, and air game, along with scoring a touchdown. All of this surely points to a better time to come to Utah this year. And Utah’s performance is also a warning sign for other Big 12 teams.

AD

Kyle Whittingham outlines an underrated aspect of his team’s success

The O-line became a formidable unit for Utah, led by an All-American tackle, Spencer Fano, earning an 87.6 PFF grade for his run blocking. Even Whittingham couldn’t stop himself from praising the heroics of the O-line in protecting Dampier. The O-line also became crucial for Utah’s 20-play, 80-yard drive that consumed much of the third-quarter clock. These heroics have led to some praise from Whittingham for the O-line.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Everything I just said doesn’t happen unless your offensive line plays outstanding. So great credit, great tribute to that O-line. Those guys are a big, physical group. They were as advertised tonight, and we’ve just got to keep on that trajectory and keep working hard,” declared Whittingham. Even Dampier thanked the O-line players for his performance. “We’ve been talking about our O-line all preseason, and I think they showed it more than I did,” said Dampier.

As for Utah’s defense, led by Morgan Scalley, it limited UCLA to just 220 all-purpose yards along with 2-for-11 on third down plays. The D-line, on the other hand, recorded four sacks and a 60% pressure rate on UCLA’s QB, Nico Iamaleava, limiting him greatly. Moreover, it’s not just Joel Klatt who predicts Utah to win the Big 12; Fox Sports’ betting odds list Utah as the second-ranked contender after ASU to win the Big 12 title. And considering it may be the last season for Whittingham, the team may rally behind that to give the head coach a fitting tribute.