Joey Aguilar Confesses to ‘Stressful’ Situation in Football Career as He Accepts Tennessee Reality

Just a fortnight after sitting in a Knoxville courtroom, listening to lawyers debate whether he’d get another season at Tennessee Volunteers football, Joey Aguilar was back in front of cameras at the NFL Scouting Combine. The SEC’s leading passer in 2025 had spent weeks in limbo, waiting on a decision about his attempted return in 2026. Aguilar may have kept a composed exterior, but he has finally revealed the emotional toll it took on him.

“I mean, everything happens for a reason,” Joey Aguilar said at the NFL Scouting Combine on February 27th. “They granted me a TRO, so I was out there practicing like I was coming back. Then the judge declined my request. It is what it is. As I said, I’m excited to pursue this next chapter of my life. Waiting around gets a little stressful, but I finally got the answer that I was waiting for, and that’s to pursue the NFL now. I can put all my focus into that.”

Joey Aguilar’s injunction was most awaited at Knoxville throughout this offseason. He threw 3,565 yards and 24 touchdowns in his lone season with the Volunteers. If the temporary injunction had been retained, it would have opened the door for Aguilar’s eighth year and given him another chance to boost his NFL draft.

His lawsuit claimed that he would have earned $2 million in compensation as part of the NIL deal, and it would have gone up to $4 million. However, he was denied last Friday.

Although Aguilar has 30 days to appeal against the denial, he and the Vols are moving in different directions. This would further keep him in the stressful timeframe, with an uncertain future. However, Aguilar accepted the fate that God gave him and is moving towards a new chapter of his life.

“This last week was quick, a super-fast transition,” Aguilar said. “I got denied this past Friday, but I kept my mind open, just in case. I asked God for an answer, and he gave me that,” Aguilar said. “I was prepared to take either step, whether that was going back to Tennessee or continuing my career and pursuing the NFL, so I was ready. I’m excited for this journey.”

This brings his collegiate career to an end with 10,325 passing yards for 80 touchdowns and 34 interceptions. He also rushed for 557 yards, carrying the ball 211 times for nine touchdowns. And with clarity finally in hand, Aguilar shifted his focus to what lies ahead.

Joey Aguilar is ready to embrace his next journey

Joey Aguilar attended the NFL Combine, despite the long wait for the injunction.

He arrived in Indianapolis on February 27th as a limited participant. The Tennessee QB is currently recovering from the surgery he underwent on January 02 to remove a benign tumor from his arm. However, Aguilar looks to open his new journey after Knoxville.

“I’m excited to be here. A lot of people wish they were in this position,” Aguilar said. “For me to even still be accepted (at the combine), considering how long I had to wait, it’s a blessing. But stress? It isn’t stressful. I’m just embracing it and enjoying it as I go.”

Aguilar is reportedly planning to throw passes at Tennessee Pro Day on March 31. Although he isn’t considered a premier NFL prospect, his SEC-leading passing yards make him an intriguing option.