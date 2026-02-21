Joey Aguilar Finally Breaks Silence After Losing NCAA Lawsuit for Tennessee Return

Tennessee was dealt a tough blow on Saturday after star QB Joey Aguilar was denied a preliminary injunction to play the 2026 season. This ruling formally ends the signal-caller’s journey in college football, which has seen quite the eventful stops. Aguilar, now forced to hang up his college cleats, is turning to faith for support.

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight,” the QB shared on X.

Aguilar’s future has now suddenly become murky, which is a valid reason for him to rely on his faith for guidance and calm. He planned on earning $2 million in NIL by returning to Knoxville for 2026, building on the success he reached last year. It would have also helped him bolster his draft stock, because the 2027 draft is ideally the best window for him. Now, Aguilar is left with no option but to hope for the best and that fate plays in his favor.

Now, Joey Aguilar will have to do his best in attracting the interest of NFL Scouts at the Combine. It doesn’t look like he will be set for a good result in the draft; he will either be a late pick or be signed undrafted. Now, Aguilar does bring a lot of good to whichever team chooses him. But because he doesn’t quite provide that hope of being an immediate starter, it will be tough for him to break out in the NFL. Sure, he can be the next Brock Purdy, who is now a star after being selected last in the draft. But Aguilar can now only sit back and wait for the cards to fall in line. Fans are also sending in prayers for the good of their beloved QB.

“Amen! I’m so sad about the judges decision but I know God’s got you! And you have a life long fan from this old lady! No matter what you are doing! Go get em! Show them what you are made of and never let them under estimate you!” one fan replied.

Aguilar has always been vocal about his faith, which he regards with utmost importance in his life. He used to read the Bible before games, and constantly expressed his gratitude for getting the opportunity to play seven years in college football.

“I would want things to happen, but God puts everything good in your life. I love expressing the joy that God gives me to be able to play this game. Everything can be taken away in a second, so I’m happy to play as long as possible.”

It’s one thing to see a college career turning sour, and another to not get a proper shot in the NFL. However, Aguilar trusts that his faith will guide him through this tough time, as it has during the rollercoaster ride of a journey he charted in college football.

Joey Aguilar’s faith helped him navigate a tough time in JUCO

There’s a reason why Joey Aguilar believes in stumbling upon miraculous paths in life. He went from considering retirement from football when he was in JUCO, as COVID made everything uncertain. He hadn’t recorded a single stat in two years. From there, he went to lighting up the field in Diablo Valley, Appalachian State, and finally, Tennessee. Joey Aguilar went from recording a zero stat line to hauling in a whopping 3,565 yards and 24 touchdowns in the 2025 season. This is not something that happens to football players usually.

“[It] helped me a lot, especially through that time of JUCO, not knowing if I wanted to play or not,” Aguilar told Yahoo Sports of how faith became a strength. “Playing JUCO, transferring to App State, being away from family … it kept me mellow and always had me knowing I have somebody to talk to whenever I was down and really by myself.

His mother, Lydia Aguilar, also noted how sure he was of his journey, despite the obstacles he had faced. “He’s like, ‘This is where He wants me to be,’” she told the publication. “He had me go through the journey. He had me go through all these obstacles. He sent me to L.A. for whatever reason to be able to bring me to Tennessee for where I was supposed to be.’”

Had Joey Aguilar called it quits during those troublesome initial years, he would not have gotten the chance to create the impact he has created on a national level. But just like he was able to hope for the impossible, he figures for something similar after seeing his career end on such a harsh note.