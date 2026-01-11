brand-logo
Joey Aguilar Has No Choice but to Accept His Fate After Major Tennessee Announcement

ByAkash D

Jan 11, 2026 | 12:34 PM EST

Tennessee’s QB Joey Aguilar faces a harsh reality, as reports regarding his 2026 status look concerning. Aguilar, one of the petitioners who filed a lawsuit pushing for eligibility with Diego Pavia, receives an unfortunate update, forcing the Volunteers’ HC Josh Huepel to make moves in the portal.

According to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, the NCAA is unlikely to grant another year of eligibility for Tennessee’s senior QB, Joey Aguilar. Sources told him that the waiver is still being pursued, but nothing is finalized yet. Aguilar spent the last season with the Volunteers and passed 3,565 yards. This unfortunate update puts the Vols in a position to look for a QB in the portal.

This is a developing story…

