Joey Aguilar’s GF Flaunts Custom Tennessee GameDay Outfit That Screams Fall Fashion

Joey Aguilar is practically bathing in good fortune as Tennessee heads to Lexington for Week 9. The Volunteers have dominated Kentucky in recent years. They have defeated the Wildcats with four straight wins and are entering this one as scoring favorites even on the road. But for Aguilar, the real jackpot is having his lady luck by his side. Rylan Moffitt has been Aguilar’s steadfast supporter since they connected at Appalachian State in 2023.

Rylan knows the pressure of being an athlete, since she herself is making strides as a collegiate basketball forward at UNC Greensboro. So while Joey suits up for the Vols, cruising with a solid 5-2 record, Rylan shows her support with her fashion choices. She recently posted an Instagram story rocking her custom-made, Tennessee Vols sweatshirt, all smiles and pride lighting up her face. The caption read, “waking up on game day.” That’s a very subtle yet powerful statement when your boyfriend is finally able to shine bright after chaotic transfers.

Rylan also tagged the custom store, which beautifully carved the ‘VOLS’ word on the shirt. Linen and Letters is all about adding a personal touch to your life with its exquisite embroidered linen work. And they sure did live up to their standards with Rylan’s shirt. Plus, it’s not the first time. Ahead of Tennessee’s showdown against UAB in week 4, Rylan brought serious girlfriend goals when she flexed a custom-made Tennessee quarterback badge supporting Aguilar. It was a small yet powerful symbol of her unwavering support, featuring Joey’s face.

And then she trended again during Tennessee’s week 6 game against the Razorbacks. She was seen rocking Tennessee’s black and orange colors, complete with Aguilar’s jersey number front and center. She even threw a playful jab against the Vols QB with a caption that read, “Chat…..is joey good? #GBO.” Her continued support first got reflected during the offseason when Rylan penned an emotional note for Joey. On Aguilar’s 24th birthday, she took to Instagram with a heartfelt black-and-white photo of Joey, captioning it with a message that showed just how deeply she believes in him.

“Happy birthday, my love 🤍 Watching you live and loving you is the greatest joy,” Rylan wrote. “Year 24- I pray God goes before you and does exceedingly and abundantly more than you could ask or imagine.” All this sincerely proves how Rylan Moffitt never backs down from supporting Joey Aguilar.

Who has the edge at Lexington?

Joey Aguilar’s lady luck leaves no space for showing support. But let’s see if Rylan Moffitt‘s embroidered Tennessee sweatshirt can bear some results against Kentucky. Tennessee enters the game as a solid road favorite. The spread is generally set around -7.5 to -8.5 points in their favor. Moneyline odds reflect this dominance with the Vols at roughly -300 to -325, while Kentucky is the underdog at around +250. The over/under for total points hovers around 54.5.

Tennessee arrives with a 5-2 record and a sense of urgency. As of now, Joey Aguilar has shown balance and efficiency. Aguilar ranks nationally in advanced metrics for both passing (6 ) and rushing EPA (Expected Points Added). Despite their recent loss to Alabama, Tennessee’s ability to control games and score points remains impressive. On the other side, Kentucky struggles offensively.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Aflac Kickoff-Syracuse at Tennessee Aug 30, 2025 Atlanta, Georgia, USA Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joey Aguilar 6 warms up before a game against the Syracuse Orange at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBrettxDavisx 20250830_bdd_ad1_009

They have had issues surpassing two touchdowns against power conference foes this season. On top of that, their O-line is facing health issues with key running back Seth McGowan being a game-time decision. Kentucky’s defense is respectable but unlikely to slow Tennessee’s methodical offense. The Volunteers boast a top-tier sack rate, which could disrupt Kentucky’s QB Cutter Boley. Now the Wildcats are sitting at 2-4 and without an SEC win. Thus, they are likely to be forced into passing situations more than they prefer.