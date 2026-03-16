Joey Aguilar’s Mom Shares Vital Injury Update as Ex-Buccaneers QB Helps Boost NFL Draft Stock

The offseason has been anything but ordinary for former Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar, whose journey has taken a dramatic turn from the courtroom to the operating room. After he failed to gain an extra year of eligibility, it was revealed that he played the majority of the 2025 season with a benign tumor in his throwing arm. After the season concluded, Aguilar underwent surgery to remove the tumor. Now, his mother has shared an update about his recovery.

“Thank you, doll—we are doing amazing. Thank you for all the prayers for Joey. He is doing great—his arm is getting much better. 🧡🫶” Joey Aguilar’s mother, Lydia, tweeted on X.

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In just one season with the Volunteers, Aguilar recorded a 67.3% completion rate, throwing for 3,565 yards and 24 touchdowns. Even without the statistical dump, his 73-yard touchdown pass against Syracuse and the 52-yard touchdown pass against Oklahoma are moments that fans will remember for a long time. The fact that Aguilar posted such impressive numbers while playing through a tumor makes his 2025 campaign all the more inspiring.

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After losing the NCAA lawsuit and missing the chance to return to Tennessee, Aguilar shifted his focus to the NFL Combine after receiving an invitation. While there, he revealed that he had played the entire season with the tumor and was still early in his rehabilitation after surgery.

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“So I had a benign tumor in my shoulder. I had it cleaned out, and I’m early on my rehab. I would have been throwing this week if I was obviously able to stay at Tennessee, but now that I am here, I will move that to next week,” Aguilar stated.

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He later explained that he discovered the tumor early in the season. However, he chose not to step away from the field because it could have been his final season of college football at a major program like Tennessee. That determination did not go unnoticed by his head coach, Josh Heupel, who praised the quarterback for his contributions.

“Couldn’t be more thankful for who he has been from the moment that he set foot here,” Heupel said. “That’s being a teammate and caring about the guys around him, the culture inside the locker room. And then certainly the player. His ability in a really short amount of time to grasp what we’re doing offensively. He was a big part of our offensive and team success this year. Couldn’t have had somebody come in May and do it any better.”

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Heupel isn’t the only one impressed; Aguilar is also catching the eye of NFL analysts like former quarterback Chris Simms, who sees a top prospect.

Chris Simms believes Joey Aguilar is a top 4 QB in his class

With the NFL Draft on the horizon, former quarterback and current analyst Chris Simms has released his QB rankings, placing Aguilar among the top prospects.

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“First off, I love his build. He’s got great legs and strong muscle density. He can take a physical beating and still plays big and tough in the pocket. He always keeps a good base under him and moves well around the pocket. He has a great feel for the pass rush, quick feet, and the ability to avoid defenders.

He also has a strong presence on the field. There’s no denying the power in the kid’s arm. He can make a lot of high-level throws outside the numbers and push the ball down the field.”

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Having the backing of a former NFL quarterback like Simms will likely boost Aguilar’s draft stock. With the draft scheduled from April 23-26, Aguilar will certainly welcome the attention and support from analysts as he waits to see where his professional career will begin.