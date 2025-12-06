brand-logo
Joey McGuire Accuses BYU Defense of Unethical Move, Costing Texas Tech a Touchdown

ByAfreen Kabir

Dec 6, 2025 | 1:15 PM EST

Imago

Imago

Drama ensued in the Big 12 Championship game in the first quarter itself. The Red Raiders could have tied BYU entering the second quarter, had it not been for a controversial act from the Cougars.

Joey McGuire complained to the referees when the TTU was awarded the false start penalty at the 5-yard line. According to the coach, the Cougars’ D-line was clapping before the snap, forcing Texas Tech to make a costly mistake. The Red Raiders were then pushed back 5 yards at 3rd and 8. Ultimately, McGuire now has to settle for 3 points from a field goal instead of a TD.

This was actually the third time Texas Tech was flagged for a false start, which ultimately had McGuire’s patience running out.

This is a developing story.

