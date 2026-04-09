Joey McGuire Confirms Consulting Matt Rhule on Dylan Raiola’s Texas Tech Fit

Joey McGuire knows his way around the portal. Texas Tech has the second-best transfer class of 2026, with quarterback Brendan Sorsby leading the way. But at one point, fans knew that even former Nebraska star Dylan Raiola stood a chance to live out a Patrick Mahomes-esque journey. Even though he is now at Oregon, Red Raiders’ head coach Joey McGuire did approach this situation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

McGuire said on a recent appearance on ‘Bussin’ with the Boys’ that the Dylan Raiola-Texas Tech arc was something that he discussed with Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule. However, the Texas Tech head coach credited his relationship with Rhule, with whom he worked at Baylor, as the reason why he singled out Lubbock as Raiola’s potential new home in the transfer portal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We do have that relationship. ‘You’re going to have a deep conversation if a Red Raider is going to be a Nebraska Cornhusker or if a Nebraska Cornhusker ever is in the transfer portal and going to be a Red Raider. Like, there’s going to be a real conversation between two coaches and two guys that are brothers that are like, you know, how is this good for you? Is this good for me? How’s that going to affect?”

After two seasons with the Huskers, Dylan Raiola entered the transfer market, bringing with him an impressive résumé. He started all nine games in his most recent campaign before an injury against USC in the season finale cut things short.

ADVERTISEMENT

In that span, Raiola showcased elite efficiency, completing 181 of 250 passes for 2,000 yards and 18 touchdowns. Before the injury setback, he ranked fourth nationally in completion percentage at a remarkable 72.4%, underlining his accuracy and command of the offense.

The speculation arose from Dylan following in Patrick Mahomes’ footsteps. We all know the former Nebraska quarterback’s love for the Chiefs star. However, before he was throwing dimes for Kansas City, Mahomes rose to prominence in Lubbock. That got the rumor mill going, as Raiola has literally tried to walk in the footsteps of Mahomes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rumors came to a rest after Pete Nakos’ report. “Do not expect Texas Tech to be a factor in Dylan Raiola’s portal recruitment,” Nakos posted. Things panned out for the former 5-star recruit as he committed to the Oregon Ducks.

How is Spring looking for Dylan Raiola in Oregon?

Dylan Raiola’s new chapter at the Oregon Ducks has begun. The QB has eased in with the Ducks’ playbook and is already at a high level. The Ducks’ QB coach, Koa Ka’ia, has been impressed with his performance in the spring practice.

“There’s really not much that we have to hold back when he’s out there and we’re calling plays, like he’s pretty much in tune with everything we’re trying to do, which is a lot,” Ka’ia said. “It is a high-volume offense, and I’ve just been extremely impressed with his intelligence. Obviously, his playing ability speaks for itself.”

The former Huskers QB came to Autzen with a broken fibula. Alongside nursing his injury, he has been proving his worth and that the investment made won’t go in vain.

“Dylan’s progressed well,” Ka’ia told reporters on Tuesday. “Through the winter months, you know, we were still kind of nursing that injury. Now he’s full go. He is beyond cerebral. I’ve known him for a little bit. I’ve known his family for a little while, and I always knew he was smart, but he has really impressed me with his football knowledge. I think because of that, you know, he’s been able to pick up this offense at a very quick rate.”

Dan Lanning has high expectations for the young player they acquired as a backup for Dante Moore, who returned for another year for the Ducks. However, the situation means Lanning will not have to worry for a starter even next year, and he could utilize his resources to fill other positions.