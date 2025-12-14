Joey McGuire Confirms Stance on Jacob Rodriguez’s Football Future as HC Breaks Silence on Heisman Snub

Essentials Inside The Story Joey McGuire addressed Jacob Rodriguez’s season head-on, praising his leadership and long-term football trajectory.

Rodriguez’s historic defensive numbers kept him in the national spotlight despite missing the Heisman finals.

With the postseason ahead, his focus now shifts toward unfinished business and looming NFL attention.

Texas Tech could have had one more hurrah this season had Jacob Rodriguez made it to the final 4 of the Heisman Trophy. Unfortunately, the star LB missed out by only very little, finishing 5 . But Joey McGuire can still be happy about having someone like him on the team, who has made the comeback of a lifetime after missing the previous season. The HC has some high hopes for Rodriguez’s future.

It has only been 4 years since Jacob Rodriguez began playing as LB. And yet, he has emerged as the star of the Red Raiders’ defense this season. Thanks to Texas Tech’s transfer portal genius, McGuire was able to get one of the nation’s top defenders. Though the Heisman is out of the picture for Rodriguez, the buzz around his NFL hopes is picking up pace. One of the hosts of 103.5 The Fan jested about him being a candidate for the Cowboys. Joey McGuire had a positive message for franchises interested in Rodriguez.

“He’s as good of a player as he’s even a better human,” McGuire said on December 13 while appearing on the show. “So that’s what’s so much fun. He’s one of my captains. He’s got a high football IQ. And that’s coming from playing quarterback… He’s a turnover machine.”

Jacob Rodriguez has yet to declare for the draft, but the announcement will come pretty soon. He is going to get buried in the list of prospects, considering he’s an LB. But leading the FBS with 7 forced fumbles and a haul of 117 total tackles this season will get Rodriguez picked off soon. ESPN’s Jordan Reid predicted him to go as a Round 3 or 4 pick. The LB was practically a nobody in draft chatter before the season, despite having 127 total tackles to his name. The year before was even more problematic for Rodriguez, since he missed a whole month because of an injury.

The LB started out in 2022 at the bottom of the LB depth chart. 3 years later, he’s become the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and winner of the prestigious Butkus and Nagurski Awards. Rodriguez is also the first CFB to have recorded the stats he has in a season in 20 years, per ESPN.

In 2022, Jacob Rodriguez was in fear of his career’s longevity after his freshman season at Virginia. From getting the shock of his life in his first-ever spring practice session for an LB to becoming one of the prominent defenders in the mix, Rodriguez has come a long way. He’s made enough history as is by finishing in the Heisman’s Top 10, but there’s still some displeasure about him not making the cut.

Heisman voter and Jacob Rodriguez’s wife are not happy with the award snub

Even Patrick Mahomes advocated for Rodriguez to be an attendee of the Heisman ceremony in New York. But unfortunately, the coveted award escaped his reach at the last moment. However, the final 4 was ultimately rounded off with offensive players, headlined by Fernando Mendoza. Jacob Rodriguez’s wife, Emma, sounded off on the snub.

“@HeismanTrophy if it’s an Offensive Player Award just say that.”

Heisman voter Tim Brando also expressed a similar sentiment.

“I’m not allowed to say who I voted for in my @HeismanTrophy balloting, but I can’t fathom his say and will that I’m disappointed this young man won’t be in New York this Saturday Night👆he, in my opinion, should have been invited. @TexasTechFB,” he wrote on X.

The Heisman is usually a pipe dream for defensive players. Travis Hunter won it last season because he has had a stellar offensive resume. But before him, the last defensive player to have won the award was Charles Woodson in 1997. Joey McGuire even tried to help Rodriguez’s campaign by putting him on the offense in the Big 12 Championship briefly. He made a name with that limited duration as well, hauling in 2 rushing TDs. And yet, Rodriguez missed.

Nevertheless, Rodriguez still has unfinished business in the season. He will now focus on getting past either James Madison or Oregon in the playoffs to bring an even more glorious end to his season as a Red Raider.