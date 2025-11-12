Joey McGuire Drags Travis Hunter Into Debate as He Doubles Down on Jacob Rodriguez Claim

The Heisman trophy isn’t just for the best QBs or RBs; “it is given to the best football player”. When was the last time you saw a defensive player win a Heisman trophy? This is where Joey McGuire becomes a rebel, making his stance strong, pushing his Line Backer, Jacob Rodriguez, for the Heisman front-runner.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

McGuire has been billing it for a while now, and he’s never taken a back step. He makes it even sounder and stronger in his recent appearance on the November 11th episode of Bussin’ With the Boys. When the coach was asked why Jacob Rodriguez should be in the Heisman conversation, he brought Travis Hunter into the debate. “Travis won it last year. How could you not give it to Travis? He’s the most dominant,” The Red Raiders coach said.

Hunter made a revolution in college football last year, becoming the fifth non-QB to lift the Heisman trophy. He was both a WR and a DB, dominating both sides of the game. However, a completely defensive player like Rodriguez hasn’t won a Heisman honor yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When you look around college right now, I think the Indiana quarterback, I think that the Ohio State quarterback is playing at a high level for their positions,” Coach Joey McGuire said. “There are linebackers out there, like Ohio State’s got a linebacker that’s playing at a really high level. I just know what my guy [Jacob Rodriguez] does down after down after down, and some freaky stats haven’t been done by defensive players.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Big 12 Media Days Jul 9, 2024 Las Vegas, NV, USA Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez speaks to the media during the Big 12 Media Days at Allegiant Stadium. Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium NV USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xCandicexWardx 20240709_mcd_wb4_175

“The dude has punched out seven footballs this year.” The Red Raiders’ coach broke down Rodriguez’s stats against BYU on Saturday. “He had an interception, then he tipped it to his cell, and then he recovered a fumble. I mean, and then he had 14 tackles. I mean, the dude is an absolute machine, and he’s everything right about college football,” The coach broke down.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jacob, this season, has totalled 88 tackles, of which 48 are solo, and 9.5 tackles for loss. He was sacked once, forced fumbled 7 times, and returned the fumble twice. He also intercepted thrice for 34 yards. He currently has the most FF this season, with a 0.70 FF per game. This seems like a serious deal, of why the Heisman talks came alive.

If we take a look at the last time a linebacker has been in the Heisman conversation, it was back in 2012, the Notre Dame LB Manti Te’o. The CFB legend had 103 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 2 FR, 7 interceptions, 4 pass breakups, and 11 passes defended. He was until the final conversation, but A&M’s QB Johnny Manziel won the trophy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Joey McGuire is not the only one to endorse Jacob Rodriguez

The Texas Tech LB also receives high praise and a shoutout for the Heisman Trophy for his exceptional showdown. Patrick Mahomes, who came to watch his alma mater, Texas Tech, taking on BYU on Saturday, appeared as a guest picker for ESPN’s GameDay, and gave a big shout-out to Rodriguez, “Get him to New York! @HeismanTrophy.”

Robert Griffin III, the former Heisman Trophy winner, also stood with Rodriguez and McGuire. “Yes, I do believe a defensive player could win the Heisman this year,” RG3 said on his Outta Pocket with RG3 and Grete show. He revealed that he has ranked Rodriguez in the top six players for the trophy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Absolutely yes. Jacob Rodriguez from Texas Tech. He’s number one on our Heisman list,” RG3 said. “The Heisman isn’t just about numbers. He’s got 88 tackles, 72 forced fumbles, five pass deflections, two recovered fumbles, and three interceptions.” With big shoutouts coming from the greatest football players, we need to wait and watch how the Heisman odds move in the upcoming weeks.